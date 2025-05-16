Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From <i>Hera Pheri 3</i>: "Yes It's A Fact"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Director Priyadarshan confirmed Hera Pheri 3 is officially in production. The original cast of Akshay Kumar, Rawal, and Suniel Shetty was set to return. Rawal has confirmed his exit from Hera Pheri 3.

Paresh Rawal's iconic character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte from the Hera Pheri series has a massive fanbase.

Back on January 31, 2025, director Priyadarshan had confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 was officially in the works. What got the excitement soaring all the more is that the OG trio - Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty were coming back in the third instalment.

But now Paresh Rawal has confirmed his exit from Hera Pheri 3. The actor told Bollywood Hungama, "Yes, it's a fact."

An industry insider was further quoted in Bollywood Hungama, sharing, "There was a time when Akshay Kumar was out of the film, in 2022. Even though he's the soul of the series hence, his exit led to disappointment. But thankfully, he returned to the franchise. Based on that episode, we hope Mr Rawal can also be back in the series."

Hera Pheri had first released in theatres in 2000. Followed by Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. With the growing advent of social media, several humorous clips of the two Hera Pheri films started circulating online. Many memes were also created, especially with Paresh Rawal as Baburao who has the most loyal fans.

Hence the announcement for Hera Pheri 3 had sent ripples of excitmenet among movie lovers who were eagerly waiting for it. However, industry experts are still hopeful that an alternative can be worked out and Paresh Rawal returns back to being Baburao again in the third part of the hit franchise.