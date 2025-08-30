<i>Param Sundari</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra's Film Off To A Decent Start

Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, hit theatres on Friday.

What's Happening

The romantic comedy, which explores an intercultural love story, had been creating buzz ahead of release, especially for the fresh pairing of its lead actors.

However, despite the anticipation, the film's opening day collections fell short of expectations.

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, Param Sundari earned Rs 7.25 crore on its first day at the box office.

With no other major release on Friday, the film had a solo run at the cinemas.

Background

Param Sundari recorded an overall occupancy of 12.92% on the day of release. Morning shows registered 8.19% occupancy, which increased to 11.45% in the afternoon.

The numbers grew further in the evening with 12.27% occupancy, while the night shows saw the highest turnout at 19.77%.

The film tells the story of a cross-cultural romance between two characters, one from Delhi and the other from Kerala.

Alongside the lead pair, Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya play important roles.

The soundtrack has also been a highlight, with the song Pardesiya receiving praise ahead of the film's release.

Sidharth And Janhvi's Previous Box Office Performances

Sidharth Malhotra has seen several of his recent films underperform commercially. According to Sacnilk, Yodha earned Rs 53.5 crore worldwide on a budget of Rs 55 crore, falling short of expectations.

Thank God grossed Rs 48.99 crore globally against its reported Rs 70 crore budget. Meanwhile, Marjaavan made Rs 62 crore worldwide, only managing limited profits on a Rs 50 crore budget.

As per the report, films like Aiyaary and Ittefaq, too, could not deliver the kind of success the actor was once associated with.

Aiyaary grossed just Rs 30.59 crore on a budget of around Rs 65 crore, while Ittefaq collected Rs 51.47 crore globally against a Rs 20 crore budget.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor's box office journey has been a mixed one. As per Sacnilk, Ulajh struggled with collections of only Rs 11.25 crore worldwide on a budget of Rs 35 crore. Meanwhile, Mr and Mrs Mahi grossed Rs 51.25 crore worldwide on a Rs 40 crore budget, narrowly missing the clean-hit mark.

Mili turned out to be a disaster, earning only Rs 3.82 crore on a budget of Rs 10 crore, and Roohi too could not leave a strong mark with Rs 28.7 crore worldwide against a budget of Rs 25 crore.

Meanwhile, her big-banner outing Devara proved to be a commercial winner, raking in over Rs 421 crore worldwide on a budget of nearly Rs 300 crore, showcasing her potential in large-scale films.