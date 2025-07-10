Parag Tyagi Says Shefali Jariwala Is "Together Forever" With Him In Moving Instagram Post

Actor Parag Tyagi continues to mourn the loss of his wife and the love of his life, Shefali Jariwala, best known to fans for her iconic 2002 music video Kaanta Laga. Shefali Jariwala died on June 27, 2025, after suffering a cardiac arrest at her residence in Mumbai.

Parag Tyagi -- who tied the knot with Shefali Jariwala in 2014 -- remembered his late wife in his latest post on Instagram.

On Wednesday night, Parag Tyagi shared a montage of old pictures with Shefali Jariwala. In the reel, Shefali Jariwala can be seen holding Parag Tyagi's hand. In another photo in the video, the couple's hands are joined by their pet dog Simba.

"Together Forever," he captioned the reel along with a heart emoji.

Parag Tyagi set his emotional Instagram post to the song Mere Haath Mein Tera Haath Ho from the 2006 film Fanaa.

Parag Tyagi's Recent Instagram Posts, In Shefali Jariwala's Memory

Last week, Parag Tyagi posted a montage of his memories with Shefali Jariwala.

He wrote, "PARI I WILL FIND YOU EVERY TIME YOU ARE BORN AND I WILL LOVE YOU IN EVERY LIFETIME. I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY MERI GUNDI MERI CHOKRI."

In what was his first post since Shefali Jariwala's sudden death, Parag Tyagi likened his late wife to "fire wrapped in grace".

"A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination. But beyond all her titles and achievements, Shefali was love in its most selfless form," he wrote.

In the same post, Parag Tyagi also made an appeal to fans, followers, and the media to not be "swept away by noise and speculation" around her death.

While initial post-mortem reports have been inconclusive, early reports suggested that she died of a cardiac arrest. Later developments indicated that anti-ageing medicines were found at her residence. Her postmortem reports are awaited.

"...But Shefali deserves to be remembered by her light - By the way she made people feel. By the joy she sparked. By the lives she lifted," Parag Tyagi wrote.

