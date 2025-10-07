Pakistani Band Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg, Sings His Iconic <i>Ya Ali</i> In Karachi Concert

Popular singer Zubeen Garg, who had sung in 40 languages during his career, died from accidental drowning in Singapore on September 19. Weeks after his death, a video from Karachi went viral, showing a Pakistani band paying an emotional tribute to the singer.

In the viral video, the band is seen singing Zubeen's famous Hindi song "Ya Ali."

The audience also sang along with the band.

A Pakistani band pays tribute to Zubeen Garg.



A Pakistani band pays tribute to Zubeen Garg.

And a massive audience sings along.

Zubeen Garg, who was regarded as an icon in Assam, made his Bollywood debut with "Ya Ali." The song was composed by Pritam for Anurag Basu's Gangster (2006), starring Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, and Shiney Ahuja.

A user wrote, "Wow...this is absolutely amazing... Rightly said, Music has no borders...No religion ... it's just divine ..."

Another user wrote, "Music unites and so did sports until the politicians became coaches and the captains lost their spine!"

Another comment read, "Love it. Make love not war...differences will always be there....find a way to coexist. Issued in public interest."

How Zubeen Died

Initial reports suggested that Zubeen Garg died in a scuba diving accident. Later, the Assam Chief Minister clarified that Zubeen was swimming without a life jacket and fell unconscious. The Singapore High Commission cited drowning as the cause of death on the singer's death certificate. However, his death made headlines after a co-band member claimed he was poisoned.

Weeks after the incident, Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddhartha Sharma, and the North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, were arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence. While Mahanta was arrested on his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi from Singapore, Sharma was arrested from an apartment in Gurugram.

Garg's bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, alleged that his manager and the festival organiser may have poisoned him and conspired to cover up his death as accidental.

The singer's Adya Sharaddha, the ritual held 13 days after a person's death, was observed last week in Assam's Jorhat, from where he started his musical journey.