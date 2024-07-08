Shah Rukh Khan 'Copied' His Role In Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Claims Pak Actor

Images Instagrammed by Pooja Dadlani and Sami. (courtesy: PoojaDadlani)

Pakistani actor Tauqeer Nasir claimed that Shah Rukh Khan "copied" his role in the 2006 hit film Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, reported news agency IANS. The senior actor also accused the superstar and the filmmaker Karan Johar of not giving him the due credit. Speaking to Youtube channel Zabardast With Wasi Shah, Tauqeer Nasir said, "Shahrukh's role in the film Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna was a direct copy of his character from the drama Parwaaz." He added, "Even the detail of an injured leg, depicted in the film, was borrowed from my portrayal in the drama," quoted IANS.

Tauqeer Nasir revealed in his interview that Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was essentially based on the story of Parwaaz, written by the renowned author Mustansar Hussain Tarar. He also shared Shah Rukh Khan would often praise his work and would send his regards to various people. But he didn't shy away from expressing his disappointment over the alleged case of plagiarism. He said, "Shah Rukh Khan is a talented actor. But it's disappointing to see the lack of recognition for my contribution from his side." Tauqeer Nasir also raised fingers at Karan Johar for not giving due credit to him and Mustansar Hussain Tarar for his inspiration.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, directed by Karan Johar, is a romantic drama released in 2006. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Kirron Kher. The film delves into the complexities of a conjugal relationship and explores themes such as love, infidelity and heartbreak in a man-woman relationship.