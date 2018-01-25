Padmaavat Releases. Deepika Padukone Posts Pic With 'Main Man' Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Deepika Padukone is all smiles as Padmaavat finally hits the screens today. Deepika took a fabulous selfie with her 'main man' Padmaavat's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the screening held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Deepika shared the selfie on social media and also posted a heartfelt message for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her fans. "My Main Man, Now and Forever! from both of us to all of you...We LOVE you!see you at the movies!#Padmaavat," Deepika wrote. In the photo, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika look elated and pose for a perfect picture together. Amidst several protests and controversies, Mr Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat, also starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, released today.
Ranveer Singh, who features as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, also posted a heartwarming message for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said that he's blessed to be a part of Padmaavat. "Sanjay sir has given me a gift of a character that I will forever be indebted to him for in my life, more than I already am. You have shaped me into the artist than I am, Sir. I love you," wrote Ranveer Singh for Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Padmaavat is Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh And Sanjay Leela Bhansali's third collaboration. After the success of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, Deepika, Ranveer and Mr Bhansali teamed up yet again for Padmaavat. Both the stars won several accolades for the previous two films.
