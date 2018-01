Padmaavat Releases. Deepika Padukone Posts Pic With 'Main Man' Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Highlights Padmaavat hits the screens today Deepika Padukone shared photo with Sanjay Leela Bhansali The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor

Deepika Padukone is all smiles as Padmaavat finally hits the screens today . Deepika took a fabulous selfie with her 'main man''s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the screening held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Deepika shared the selfie on social media and also posted a heartfelt message for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her fans. "My Main Man, Now and Forever! from both of us to all of you...We LOVE you!see you at the movies!#Padmaavat," Deepika wrote. In the photo, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika look elated and pose for a perfect picture together. Amidst several protests and controversies, Mr Bhansali's magnum opus, also starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, released today.This is what Deepika shared on Instagram.Ranveer Singh, who features as Alauddin Khilji in also posted a heartwarming message for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said that he's blessed to be a part of. "Sanjay sir has given me a gift of a character that I will forever be indebted to him for in my life, more than I already am. You have shaped me into the artist than I am, Sir. I love you," wrote Ranveer Singh for Sanjay Leela Bhansali.Here's what Ranveer posted.is Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh And Sanjay Leela Bhansali's third collaboration. After the success ofand, Deepika, Ranveer and Mr Bhansali teamed up yet again for. Both the stars won several accolades for the previous two films.tracks the story of Rani Padmini of Chittor and how she, along with other Rajput women, performedafter Alauddin Khilji invaded Chittor fort.'s release date was postponed by over a month. (Sanjay Leela Bhansali had initially planned to open the film last year on December 1).was cleared for a release in December, after several Rajput groups protested against the period drama.Have you booked your tickets foryet?