OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (May 26-June 1): <i>Criminal Justice Season 4</i> And More

This week promises to be an exciting one for movie enthusiasts, with a slew of new releases hitting both OTT platforms and theatres. Whether you're in the mood for action, romance or drama, there is something for everyone.

From blockbuster franchises to indie gems, the latest releases are set to captivate audiences with their unique stories, memorable characters, and stunning visuals.

Here is a roundup of some of the most anticipated releases for the week of May 26 to June 1:

1. Karate Kid: Legends (May 30) - Theatres

The film follows Li Fong, a kung fu prodigy who relocates to New York City, where he draws unwanted attention from a local karate champion. This confrontation sets him on a path to compete in the ultimate karate tournament, guided by the wisdom of Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso. The film stars Jackie Chan, Ben Wang and Ralph Macchio in pivotal roles.

2. Sister Midnight (May 30) - Theatres

This dark comedy features Radhika Apte as Uma, a newlywed woman grappling with the challenges of married life in a small Mumbai town. As Uma seeks liberation from societal expectations, she undergoes a dramatic transformation, embracing a ruthless side and confronting her primal instincts.

3. Criminal Justice Season 4 (May 29) - JioHotstar

The new season, Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, features Pankaj Tripathi reprising his role as lawyer Madhav Mishra. This time, he tackles a complex murder case involving a troubled family entangled in layers of hidden truths. The season promises a gripping courtroom drama, rich with emotional depth and ethical dilemmas.

4. Captain America - Brave New World (May 29) - JioHotstar

The latest Marvel superhero film follows Sam Wilson, formerly known as the Falcon, as he embraces his new role as Captain America and confronts a rising threat to global security. The film delves into themes of identity, responsibility and leadership as Sam navigates the challenges of stepping into the iconic mantle.

5. HIT: The Third Case (May 29) - Netflix

The Telugu crime thriller, featuring Nani in the lead role, follows a homicide detective as he investigates a complex case. He uses his exceptional skills to unravel the mystery and uncover the truth. The movie promises to deliver a gripping narrative with unexpected twists and turns.

6. And Just Like That Season 3 (May 29) - Jio Hotstar

The new season features Sarah Jessica Parker returning as Carrie Bradshaw, alongside Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes. Promising more drama and excitement, the season heightens anticipation with the potential return of John Corbett.

7. The Better Sister (May 29) - Prime Video

Witness Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as estranged sisters, Chloe and Nicky, whose lives are thrown into turmoil following the murder of Chloe's husband, Adam. Based on Alafair Burke's bestselling novel, this eight-episode limited series delves into themes of family, loyalty and redemption as the sisters confront their complicated past and unravel a web of tangled relationships

8. A Complete Unknown (May 30) - JioHotstar

The biographical musical drama, about Bob Dylan's early life, features Timothee Chalamet as the legendary musician. The film explores Dylan's rise to fame, his creative process and the cultural landscape of the 1960s.

9. Lost In Starlight (May 30) - Netflix

Set in 2050 Seoul, this Korean animated film follows the story of Nan-young, an aspiring astronaut, and Jay, a passionate musician. As the two chase their dreams, they fall in love – only to face a heartbreaking separation when Nan-young departs for Mars. Featuring stunning visuals that blend retro aesthetics with cyberpunk flair, the film stars Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung in the Korean version, with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Justin H. Min lending their voices to the English dub.

10. Good Boy (May 31) - JTBC

The K-drama features Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun as former Olympic medalists who transition into careers as police officers. Using their exceptional athletic skills and determination, they take on violent crimes and fight against injustice.