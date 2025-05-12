OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (May 12- May 18): <i>Mission Impossible, Hai Junoon</i> And More

The entertainment world is buzzing with anticipation as a fresh wave of captivating films and shows is set to hit theatres and OTT platforms. This week, get ready to immerse yourself in new worlds and connect with compelling stories that are sure to leave you spellbound. From big-budget blockbusters to innovative projects, the lineup offers something for everyone. Here is a rundown of the most awaited releases of the week (May 12–18) that you would not want to miss.

1. Suswagatam Khushaamadeed (May 16) - Theatres

After multiple delays, Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif's film, Suswagatam Khushmadeed, is finally ready to hit theatres this week. The film explores the themes of love, unity and acceptance through a unique cross-cultural love story.

2. Pune Highway (May 16) - Theatres

The film narrates the story of three friends who grew up together in the same building in Mumbai. The trio gets affected, in different ways, by a dead body found 200 km away in a lake. As they fight for their friendship, they can not escape the ugly truth racing towards them. The cast includes Amit Sadh, Jim Sarbh, Anuvab Pal, Manjari Fadnnis and Ketaki Narayan.

3. Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning (May 17) - Theatres

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt on his most perilous mission yet as he battles against a powerful global threat. The film promises high-octane action, stunning stunts and heart-pumping suspense. It marks the eighth and final instalment in the blockbuster franchise.

4. Final Destination Bloodlines (May 17) - Theatres

The film follows a group of characters as they cheat death, only to be stalked and killed in a series of gruesome and terrifying ways. The movie expands the franchise's universe, introducing new characters and plotlines while maintaining the signature deadly premise.

5. Tastefully Yours (May 12) - Netflix

The K-drama revolves around Han Beom U, the successor of a large food company, who runs the best fine dining restaurant in Seoul, but has no interest in cooking. He meets Mo Yeon Ju, a chef who runs a one-table restaurant in a remote corner of the countryside. They grow together and fall in love while running a small restaurant in the city of Miraek, Jeonju.

6. Second Shot at Love (May 12) -Viki

The K-drama centres on a woman who considers herself a highly sensible drinker but gets diagnosed with alcohol dependency. She challenges her first love, who hates alcohol, to practise abstinence and finally decides to get sober.

7. Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 (May 15) - Netflix

The animated anthology explores themes of love, death and technology. Each episode offers a unique blend of sci-fi, fantasy and horror elements.

8. Hai Junoon! (May 16) - Jio Hotstar

Set against the backdrop of a prestigious college, the musical drama revolves around two competing music clubs: The Misfits and The SuperSonics. The series explores themes of ambition, rivalry and self-discovery, as students push their creative limits in the world of music and dance. The show features Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead roles.

9. Dear Hongrang (May 16) - Netflix

Based on the novel Tangeum: Swallowing Gold by Jang Da-hye, the K-drama follows Jae-yi in her quest to uncover the truth behind her half-brother Hong-rang's disappearance and the man claiming to be him.

10. Football Parents (May 16) - Netflix

The comedy series tells the story of a group of overbearing parents who shamelessly meddle in their children's amateur football careers. We are introduced to this world through Lillian and her son Levi, who is new to the team.