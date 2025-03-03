Oscars 2025: Amid Controversy, <i>Emilia Perez</i> Actor Karla Sofia Gascon Skips Red Carpet But Attends The Ceremony

Amid the controversy surrounding her resurfaced offensive tweets, Karla Sofia Gascon attended the Oscars but chose not to pose on the red carpet.

Karla was first seen on camera during Conan O'Brien's monologue on Sunday night. The comedian joked about how many f-bombs her publicist likely uttered during the award season, then addressed the actress directly as the camera focused on her in the crowd, saying, "If you're going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel."

Karla recently faced significant backlash after users on X (formerly Twitter) unearthed tweets from 2020 and 2021 containing controversial comments about Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.

In response to the criticism, Karla issued an apology to Variety, stating, "I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."

Among the controversial tweets, Karla had criticiSed the diversity of the 2021 Oscars, writing, "More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn't know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration, or the 8M. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala."

Additionally, she had referred to George Floyd as a "drug addict swindler" following his death in 2020, which sparked widespread protests across the United States.

Karla's film Emilia Perez earned 13 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. The actress made history as the first openly trans woman to receive a Best Actress nomination.