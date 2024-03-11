Oscars 2024: How Messi, The Dog From Anatomy Of A Fall, Stole The Show

Messi pictured at the Oscars. (courtesy: RealTomHarmer)

Once upon a time at the Oscars, Ellen DeGeneres took a classic selfie with Hollywood's biggest stars and that broke the Internet. Circa 2022 - the infamous Will Smith and Chris Rock slapgate eclipsed everything else. Cut to 2024, another moment stole the show - no it isn't a selfie. We are talking about Anatomy Of A Fall star Messi, who played the role of Snoop, the guide dog to Daniel in the critically-acclaimed film. Messi attended the Oscars 2024 ceremony wearing a bow tie. In another viral-worthy moment, the doggo was pictured clapping and with that the Internet did not have to dig deep for this year's content goldmine.

A user shared the LOL moment and wrote, "Ryan Gosling's face lighting up after he sees Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall, clapping on the big screen at the Oscars LOL."

Ryan Gosling's face lighting up after he sees Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall, clapping on the big screen at the Oscars LOL pic.twitter.com/maKz53vAHp — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

"Messi the dog clapping is definitely a highlight so far," wrote a user.

Messi the dog clapping is definitely a highlight so far!!! #Oscars#MessiTheDogpic.twitter.com/RrT66nkexh — Tom Harmer (@RealTomHarmer) March 11, 2024

"And the Oscar should go to... Messi the dog," another user wrote sharing a picture of the moment.

"I luv this dog," read another post on X.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Messi The Dog is seated and ready to receive his Lifetime Achievement Award," another post read.

Ladies and gentlemen, #MessiTheDog is seated and ready to receive his Lifetime Achievement Award — Ralph (@RalphCreative) March 10, 2024

Name a better moment. We'll wait.

"Give that dog an Oscar now," demanded another fan.

Did we mention that a lot of fans thought Messi clapping was the moment of the night. "Best Oscar moment of the night - Messi clapping," a user wrote.

Meanwhile, the big winners of the 96th Academy Awards include Oppenheimer, which won Best Picture, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. Emma Stone won Best Actress for Poor Things. Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the Best Supporting Actress trophy for The Holdovers.