Oscars 2023: Chhello Show Is India's Official Entry

Gujarati film Chhello Show is India's official entry for the 2023 Academy Awards, news agency PTI tweeted on Tuesday. "Gujarati film Chhello Show is India's official entry for Oscars 2023: Film Federation of India," read the tweet. The film will only be eligible for the award if it finds a place on the nomination list. The film's director Pan Nalin, tweeted on Tuesday: "OMG! What a night this going to be! Gratitude to Film Federation of India and thank you FFI jury members. Thank you for believing in Chhello Show. Now I can breathe again and believe in cinema that entertains, inspires and enlightens." He added the hashtag #Oscars to his tweet.

OMG! What a night this going to be! Gratitude to Film Federation of India and thank you FFI jury members. Thank you for believing in Chhello Show. Now I can breathe again and believe in cinema that entertains, inspires and enlightens! @LastFilmShow1#ChhelloShow#Oscars — Nalin Pan (@PanNalin) September 20, 2022

Chhello Show, titled Last Film Show in English, has been directed by Pan Nalin and it features Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta in pivotal roles.

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12, 2023 at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre. The submission deadline for general entry categories for the 2023 Academy Awards is November 15. On December 12, preliminary voting will commence, and the shortlists will be announced on December 21.

India's history with the Oscar entries for the last few years were - Koozhangal, Jallikattu, Gully Boy, Village Rockstars, Newton, Visaranani, all of which have failed to make the Oscar shortlist. The only Indian films to have been nominated for an Oscar so far have been Mother India, Salaam Bombay and Lagaan.