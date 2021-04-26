Oscars 2021: Chadwick Boseman Fans Are Not Happy He Was Snubbed

The Academy remembered Chadwick Boseman. (courtesy oscars.org)

Highlights The actor died last year at the age of 43

He was nominated in the Best Actor category

He lost to Anthony Hopkins for 'The Father'

Late actor Chadwick Boseman's fans had high expectations from this year's Oscars, where the actor was nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in the film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. However, he lost to veteran actor Anthony Hopkins, who won for his role in the film The Father. The Black Panther actor died at the age of 43 last year after a four-year battle with colon cancer. The late actor's fans were reasonably upset with the actor's snub and that reflected in many tweets. Several Twitter users stated that the actor could have at least been given a Lifetime Achievement Award if not anything else.

"A dying man gives the performance of a lifetime... The last performance of his lifetime... Leaves it all up there... And you don't give him the trophy?! #Oscars #ChadwickBoseman," tweeted a fan.

Another angry fan on Twitter wrote: "Listen, no matter how you feel about Chadwick Boseman's performance - he won every other Best Actor award this season. Academy often awards for body of work because "it's time", why change that now? Huge snub which Boseman doesn't deserve to be part of his legacy."

Many Twitter users described the Marvel star as "one of the greatest actors ever. The tweet read, "Oscar or no Oscar, Chadwick will always be and forever be one of the greatest actors ever. You made the impossible feel possible and the roles and characters he played will always be remembered."

"I believe Chadwick Boseman deserved an Oscar lifetime award," read a tweet.

Chadwick Boseman's acting career began with a role in TV series Third Watch in 2003, and the same year, he made recurring appearances in another TV show titled All My Children. Chadwick Boseman made his film debut five years later with The Express: The Ernie Davis Story and his breakout movie 42 released in another half a decade. Chadwick Boseman also starred in the TV show Lincoln Heights and made single-episode appearances in shows such as Castle, Fringe, Justified, The Glades, among others. 21 Bridges, Message From The King and Gods Of Egypt are also some of Chadwick Boseman's well-known movies.