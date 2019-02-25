Oscars 2019: Rishi Kapoor Posts Kapoor And Sons Tweet For Best Makeup Winner Greg Cannom

Greg Cannom created Rishi Kapoor's look in Kapoor And Sons (courtesy chintskap)

Remember the 90-year-old dadu from Kapoor And Sons, played by Rishi Kapoor? He was adorable, wasn't he? Now, why we are remembering him on the day of the 91st Academy Awards (Sunday night in Los Angeles, Monday morning in India) is because Rishi Kapoor just congratulated internationally reputed make-up artist (MUA) Greg Cannom for his Oscar win for Vice. Greg Cannom, who shares the honour with Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney, created Rishi Kapoor's much-talked about look as the Kapoor patriarch in 2016 film Kapoor And Sons. "Congratulations, Greg Cannom, for your fourth Oscar for the film Vice. You did Kapoor And Sons with me. Bravo," tweeted the 66-year-old actor soon after the award was announced.

Congratulations Greg Cannom for your fourth Oscar for the film Vice. You did Kapoor& Sons with me. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/R0f5y1a8Ue — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2019

Directed by Adam McKay, Vice is a biopic on Dick Cheney - former Vice President of the United States - and has been much talked-about over Christian Bale's brilliant onscreen transformation into the character. Vice was one of the second-most nominated films at the Oscars this year, the other being A Star Is Born, with eight nominations each. At the Golden Globes earlier this year, Vice had six nominations but scored only one win for Christian Bale in the Best Actor (Musical/Comedy) category. Sam Rockwell plays former US President George W Bush in Vice.

Meanwhile, sharing a photo of his final look as Fawad Khan and Sidharth Malhotra's onscreen dadu from Kapoor And Sons, Rishi Kapoor added: "This was the transformation which took 5 hours daily. Kapoor And Sons. Cheers, Greg Cannom, from all of us. You are a genius!"

This was the transformation which took 5 hours daily. "Kapoor&Sons". Cheers Greg Cannom from all of us. You are a genius! pic.twitter.com/IFXsOLHdb0 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2019

During the shooting of Kapoor And Sons, Greg Cannom had shared his experience of working with Rishi Kapoor and said: "He's a fantastic actor! It's a lot of fun working with him." In a behind-the-scenes video, Rishi Kapoor had also introduced fans to Greg Cannom's body of work, saying: "He's won an Oscar for Dracula, he's won an Oscar for Mrs Doubtfire and he's won an Oscar for The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button." Here's a detailed look at how Rishi Kapoor transformed into his onscreen 90-year-old persona with Greg Cannom at work.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Kapoor And Sons also starred Alia Bhatt, Rajat Kapoor and Ratna Pathak.