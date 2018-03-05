Oscars 2018: Viral - Jennifer Lawrence Climbing Over Chairs While Holding A Wine Glass

Jennifer Lawrence being Jennifer Lawrence at the 90th Academy Awards is thrilling social media. The 27-year-old actress was spotted engaging in an extreme sport, for her (given that she routinely falls flat on her face at award shows and red carpets, twice at the Oscars itself). Jennifer was pictured climbing over chairs at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, a wine glass teetering precariously in her hand. She hiked up her metallic Dior dress with free hand and stepped smartly over a chair - the picture has now gone viral. "Oscars for climbing up the chairs while balancing the wine in glass goes to Jennifer Lawrence," a user tweeted. You do you, Jennifer Lawrence.
Here's Jennifer Lawrence's picture from the Oscars.
Good going, Jennifer - and no repeat of her trip while on the way to the stage to collect her Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013.
Twitter noticed how she managed not to fall over. "Jennifer Lawrence at her best. Being awesome as always. She's the best, love her," and "Jennifer Lawrence jumping chairs-- loving it- you go girl," are some of the other tweets posted.
#Oscars For Climbing Up The Chairs While Balancing The Wine In Glass Goes To Jennifer Lawrence. #JenniferLawrence#Oscars90#Oscars2018#AcademyAwards2018pic.twitter.com/T3uC4cGoRY— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) March 5, 2018
#Oscars2018#JenniferLawrence jumping chairs-- loving it- u go girl— Neha Uppal (@NehaUppal5) March 5, 2018
#JenniferLawrence at her best... Being Awesome as always. She's the best, Love her. #Oscar2018#Jlaw#Oscars90pic.twitter.com/HOVvxnLxJD— Shikha Yadhuvanshi (@syadhuvanshii) March 5, 2018
Everybody loves Jennifer Lawrence#Oscarspic.twitter.com/3PmxtaPctn— Milky Tweets (@LecheroNestle) March 5, 2018
Here's a good look at Jennifer Lawrence's Dior dress:
Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster presented the Best Actress Oscar this year, replacing last year's Best Actor Casey Affleck who is one among the many Hollywood men battling accusations of sexual harassment.
This year's Best Actress Oscar went to Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
The Oscars were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.