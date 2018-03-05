Oscars 2018: Jimmy Kimmel Handed Out Snacks To Some People. Armie Hammer Took Along A 'Hot Dog Cannon'

Jimmy Kimmel shared this selfie with us (courtesy jimmykimmel )

Highlights Jimmy Kimmel surprised a bunch of of movie-goers mid-Oscars He took along Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie to hand out snacks The team actually got a giant six-foot-sub as snack

Armie Hammer fires the hot dog cannon. Ansel's reaction when he actually fires it pic.twitter.com/JcSyoIcBl2 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 5, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel is the best!! I would die if I were in that movie theater! The hot dog cannon, don't aim at any vegetarians — Dawn (@mcgrawfan01) March 5, 2018

Where do we get those hot dog cannons though?!? #Oscars2018 — Carlos (@whatthefett) March 5, 2018

Every teacher gets a hot dog cannon pic.twitter.com/YCloU0jT43 — Eric Schmidt (@TalkingSchmidt) March 5, 2018

And @jimmykimmel taking the celebs to the theater with hot dog cannons. I want Luke Skywalker to shoot me with a hot dog gun! — Chelsea Williams (@ChelsHarris1021) March 5, 2018

This is literally the coolest group of people ever! But if you stopped my screening of A WRINKLE IN TIME I'd be PISSED!!!!#Oscars#Oscars90#Oscars2018#OscarsNBP — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 5, 2018