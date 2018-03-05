Oscars 2018: Jimmy Kimmel Handed Out Snacks To Some People. Armie Hammer Took Along A 'Hot Dog Cannon'

Jimmy Kimmel hustled a bunch of stars across the Dolby Theatre to hand out some snacks

Jimmy Kimmel shared this selfie with us (courtesy jimmykimmel)

Highlights

  1. Jimmy Kimmel surprised a bunch of of movie-goers mid-Oscars
  2. He took along Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie to hand out snacks
  3. The team actually got a giant six-foot-sub as snack
The audience at a screening of A Wrinkle In Time in Los Angeles ended up with rather more than just tubs of popcorn. It just so happened that they were next door to the 90th Academy Awards and host Jimmy Kimmel hustled a bunch of stars across to hand out some snacks. When we say 'snacks,' we mean a giant six-foot-very-much-eatable-sub and also what looked like a bazooka toted by Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer - turns out, it was a 'hot dog cannon.' Some lucky folks were handed their snack by The Last Jedi himself, Mark Hamill. Other conspirators in the affair of the hot dogs included Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong'o and Emily Blunt.

On Twitter, Jimmy Kimmel announced that: "This was not your average screening of #WrinkleInTime."
 

But first, some hot dogs, please:
 

Jimmy Kimmel's intention was rather sweet. "There's another group of people that deserves our thanks even more. Without them, none of us would be here. So, I want to take a moment to thank the people who actually go to see the movies you make. Tonight, we thank the moviegoing public," he said, moments before he announced that the audience at the theatre was live at the Oscars. Twitter's reaction was somewhat mixed:

"Where do we get those hot dog cannons though," wrote a user, while another added: "This is literally the coolest group of people ever! But if you stopped my screening of A WRINKLE IN TIME I'd be P***ed."
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jimmy Kimmel even had a movie goer named Mike announce the next presenters - Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph. He did good.

Jimmy Kimmel returned to the Oscar stage for the second time in a row - as did Best Picture presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Thankfully, there was no repeat of Envelopegate. The Shape Of Water was announced as winner of Best Picture and was not later replaced by Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, which was Monday morning in India.
 

