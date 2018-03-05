Oscars 2018: Jimmy Kimmel Handed Out Snacks To Some People. Armie Hammer Took Along A 'Hot Dog Cannon'

Highlights
- Jimmy Kimmel surprised a bunch of of movie-goers mid-Oscars
- He took along Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie to hand out snacks
- The team actually got a giant six-foot-sub as snack
On Twitter, Jimmy Kimmel announced that: "This was not your average screening of #WrinkleInTime."
This was not your average screening of #WrinkleInTime... #Oscars@GalGadot@AnselElgort@MargotRobbie@HamillHimself@RealGDT#EmilyBlunt@Lupita_Nyongo@ArmieHammer@Lin_Manuel@IamGuillermo@ChineseTheatrespic.twitter.com/CdpwRO6NS0— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 5, 2018
But first, some hot dogs, please:
Armie Hammer fires the hot dog cannon. Ansel's reaction when he actually fires it pic.twitter.com/JcSyoIcBl2— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 5, 2018
Jimmy Kimmel's intention was rather sweet. "There's another group of people that deserves our thanks even more. Without them, none of us would be here. So, I want to take a moment to thank the people who actually go to see the movies you make. Tonight, we thank the moviegoing public," he said, moments before he announced that the audience at the theatre was live at the Oscars. Twitter's reaction was somewhat mixed:
"Where do we get those hot dog cannons though," wrote a user, while another added: "This is literally the coolest group of people ever! But if you stopped my screening of A WRINKLE IN TIME I'd be P***ed."
Jimmy Kimmel is the best!! I would die if I were in that movie theater! The hot dog cannon, don't aim at any vegetarians— Dawn (@mcgrawfan01) March 5, 2018
Where do we get those hot dog cannons though?!? #Oscars2018— Carlos (@whatthefett) March 5, 2018
Every teacher gets a hot dog cannon pic.twitter.com/YCloU0jT43— Eric Schmidt (@TalkingSchmidt) March 5, 2018
LIVING for this hot dog canon!!!! @jimmykimmel@TheAcademy#oscars— Nichole Perez (@imNicholePerez) March 5, 2018
And @jimmykimmel taking the celebs to the theater with hot dog cannons. I want Luke Skywalker to shoot me with a hot dog gun!— Chelsea Williams (@ChelsHarris1021) March 5, 2018
This is literally the coolest group of people ever! But if you stopped my screening of A WRINKLE IN TIME I'd be PISSED!!!!#Oscars#Oscars90#Oscars2018#OscarsNBP— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 5, 2018
Jimmy Kimmel even had a movie goer named Mike announce the next presenters - Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph. He did good.
The Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, which was Monday morning in India.