Oscars 2018: Jimmy Kimmel Handed Out Snacks To Some People. Armie Hammer Took Along A 'Hot Dog Cannon'

Armie Hammer fires the hot dog cannon. Ansel's reaction when he actually fires it pic.twitter.com/JcSyoIcBl2 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 5, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel is the best!! I would die if I were in that movie theater! The hot dog cannon, don't aim at any vegetarians — Dawn (@mcgrawfan01) March 5, 2018

Where do we get those hot dog cannons though?!? #Oscars2018 — Carlos (@whatthefett) March 5, 2018

Every teacher gets a hot dog cannon pic.twitter.com/YCloU0jT43 — Eric Schmidt (@TalkingSchmidt) March 5, 2018

And @jimmykimmel taking the celebs to the theater with hot dog cannons. I want Luke Skywalker to shoot me with a hot dog gun! — Chelsea Williams (@ChelsHarris1021) March 5, 2018

This is literally the coolest group of people ever! But if you stopped my screening of A WRINKLE IN TIME I'd be PISSED!!!!#Oscars#Oscars90#Oscars2018#OscarsNBP — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 5, 2018

The audience at a screening ofin Los Angeles ended up with rather more than just tubs of popcorn. It just so happened that they were next door to the 90th Academy Awards and host Jimmy Kimmel hustled a bunch of stars across to hand out some snacks. When we say 'snacks,' we mean a giant six-foot-very-much-eatable-sub and also what looked like a bazooka toted byactor Armie Hammer - turns out, it was a 'hot dog cannon.' Some lucky folks were handed their snack byhimself, Mark Hamill. Other conspirators in the affair of the hot dogs included Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong'o and Emily Blunt.On Twitter, Jimmy Kimmel announced that: "This was not your average screening of #WrinkleInTime."But first, some hot dogs, please:Jimmy Kimmel's intention was rather sweet. "There's another group of people that deserves our thanks even more. Without them, none of us would be here. So, I want to take a moment to thank the people who actually go to see the movies you make. Tonight, we thank the moviegoing public," he said, moments before he announced that the audience at the theatre was live at the Oscars. Twitter's reaction was somewhat mixed:"Where do we get those hot dog cannons though," wrote a user, while another added: "This is literally the coolest group of people ever! But if you stopped my screening of A WRINKLE IN TIME I'd be P***ed."Jimmy Kimmel even had a movie goer named Mike announce the next presenters - Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph. He did good. Jimmy Kimmel returned to the Oscar stage for the second time in a row - as did Best Picture presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Thankfully, there was no repeat of Envelopegate.was announced as winner of Best Picture and was not later replaced byThe Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, which was Monday morning in India.