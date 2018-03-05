Oscars 2018: As Jimmy Kimmel Returns As Host, A Piece Of Advice From Ellen DeGeneres

Oscars 2018: Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Oscars second time in a row (courtesy AFP)

.@JimmyKimmel, tonight's your night! If you get nervous, just picture them all naked. I don't know if that helps, but it sure is fun. #Oscars — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 4, 2018

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscarspic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Happy Oscar Sunday! #pancakes A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Mar 4, 2018 at 7:29am PST

It's Hollywood's big night today , and a very big night indeed for TV personality Jimmy Kimmel, who returns to host the Oscars for the second time in a row - the first host since Billy Crystal to do so. Well, should Jimmy Kimmel be a tad bit extra nervous for the big show , especially after last year's infamous Best Picture flub (more on that later) whenwas initially and accidentally announced as the top winner of the night before it was corrected to be? He shouldn't worry if he is at all and instead try what Ellen DeGeneres suggests as a hilarious suggestion for busting stress.In a tweet just hours before the Oscars are to begin in Los Angeles, Ellen writes: "Jimmy Kimmel, tonight's your night! If you get nervous, just picture them all naked. I don't know if that helps, but it sure is fun. #Oscars."Umm, well, that's one heck of a suggestion but I'm sure Ellen would know better. She hosted the Oscars in 2014 and who can forget the night that was!Not just as the show host, Ellen's another stupendous contribution to the 2014 Oscar memories was the massively viral selfie, featuring the likes of Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and many more - it became the second most retweeted tweet ever.Earlier this year, Jimmy Kimmel had announced his return on the Oscar stage for the 90th Academy Awards with a short video also featuring Warren Beaty (who, along with Faye Dunaway mistakenly called outas the Best Picture winner), something which he re-shared on Oscar day. Meanwhile, here's Mr Kimmel's idea of a 'Happy Oscar Sunday', featuring his daughter Jane.Hollywood biggies and A-listers have already started arriving at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles - the venue for the 90th Academy Awards.

