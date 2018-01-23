Oscar Nominations: Tiffany Haddish Butchers Names In Epic 'Adele Dazeem' Moment

Tiffany Haddish mispronouncing names was the highlight of this year's Oscar nominations

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis announced the Oscar 2018 nominees (Image courtesy: tiffanyhaddish)

Highlights

  1. Tiffany Haddish stumbled over more than a few nominee names
  2. Twitter can't decide if she was deeply entertaining or embarrassing
  3. Twitter is also outraging over Tiffany Haddish not being nominated
Tiffany Haddish mispronouncing names was the highlight of this year's Oscar nominations. There we were, expecting Priyanka Chopra to announce one or more categories when she zipped past us in the introductory visual that accompanied the announcement - by Tiffany and actor Andy Serkis - of the nominees for Best Cinematography. That was a bummer, but luckily for us we were soon distracted by Tiffany's evident difficulty with several names on the list she was reading from. The Girls Trip actress stumbled over more than a few nominee names but her standout Adele Dazeem moment was while reading out Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya's name from the Best Actor list.

Ka-lu-ya. Simple? Not for Tiffany who managed "Daniel Kaluwa. Kallelujah," even as Andy Serkis attempted to help her out. "He know his name," she said finally, giving up. The comedienne also had trouble with 'Missouri' while reading out Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in multiple categories.

Maybe she's just not a morning person - the Oscars are announced at the crack of dawn Pacific Standard Time. Oh, Tiffany. Top level Adele Dazeem-ness here. Twitter can't decide if she was deeply entertaining or embarrassing - tweets are leaning towards the former.
 
 
 
 

Tiffany retweeted this one:
 
 
 
 
 

Twitter is also outraging over Tiffany Haddish not being nominated for an acting Oscar for her performance in Girls Trip. That wasn't the only snub though - we've got a list.

Urgent question: Is Tiffany Haddish going to be presenting an Oscar and if not, can she please, Academy? However else will you compete with last year's Best Film mix-up? Kallelujah
 

