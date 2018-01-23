Oscar Nominations: The Snubs (Hey, James Franco. How You Doing?)

Highlights He was ignored possibly because of accusations of sexual harassment There are several other Golden Globe nominees missing from the Oscar list Angelina Jolie-directed First They Killed My Father has also been snubbed

Tiffany Haddish delivered a literally-breathtaking performance in @girlstripmovie. I truly could not breathe at times when watching the film b/c I was laughing so hard. Comedic acting is as much an art as dramatic acting. She deserved a nod. #My_BestSupportingActress#OscarNoms — JRT (@jimthompson621) January 23, 2018

It's also a real damn shame that Andy Serkis will never be recognized by the academy for his absolutely amazing performance as Caesar in the Planet Of The Apes Trilogy. #OscarNoms — Chance Morgan (@TheChanceMorgan) January 23, 2018

No Best Supporting Actor love for Michael Stuhlbarg in "Call Me Me By Your Name." His tender moment of consolation for Elio towards the end is some of the best acting I've ever seen. It defines the entire movie. For shame, Academy. #OscarNoms — Greg O'Neil (@greGOneil) January 23, 2018

@PattyJenks should have received the nomination for #WonderWoman in the category of Best Director. The film also should have been nominated for best costume, and best sound! #OscarNoms — Stan Shaw (@StanShaw1) January 23, 2018