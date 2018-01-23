Oscar Nominations: The Snubs (Hey, James Franco. How You Doing?)

Oscars 2018: James Franco, who won the Best Actor (Comedy/Musical) Globe for his performance in The Disaster Artist, has been ignored in the category for Best Actor

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 23, 2018 21:51 IST
26 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Oscar Nominations: The Snubs (Hey, James Franco. How You Doing?)

James Franco at the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Image courtesy: AFP)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. He was ignored possibly because of accusations of sexual harassment
  2. There are several other Golden Globe nominees missing from the Oscar list
  3. Angelina Jolie-directed First They Killed My Father has also been snubbed
Only one Golden Globe winner from this year hasn't been nominated for an Oscar, nominations for which were announced on Tuesday. James Franco, who won the Best Actor (Comedy/Musical) Globe for his performance in The Disaster Artist, has been ignored in the Oscar category for Best Actor - possibly because of recent accusations of sexual harassment by five women. This year, Hollywood is approaching award season charged with the spirit of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. The Golden Globes have twice the number of acting nominees as the Oscars but exclusion of James Franco is significant because more often than not, Globe winners tend to at least make it to the list of final five.

Click here to read the full list of nominees.

There are several other Golden Globe nominees missing from the Oscar list, of course. Of the Drama category from the Globes, Tom Hanks, Michelle Williams and Jessica Chastain have not made it. Most of Comedy/Musical list has failed to score an Oscar nomination, as is usually the case - Hugh Jackman, Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, Emma Stone, Steve Carell and Ansel Elgort.

Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer has not managed a Best Supporting Actor nod. The Best Director list leaves out big names such as Steven Spielberg (The Post) and Ridley Scott (All The Money In The World) but the inclusion of Great Gerwig and Jordan Peele - the female director of Lady Bird and the African-American director of Get Out - will be seen as a win for diversity.

Also snubbed in the Foreign Film category is the Angelina Jolie-directed First They Killed My Father, the entry from Cambodia.

Twitter has spotted some other omissions as well, starting with Oscar nominations announcers Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis:
 
 
 
 
 

Comments
Close [X]
What they said. But never mind who didn't make it, because these three women who did put a giant smile on our faces: Rachel Morrison is the first woman ever to be nominated in the Best Cinematography category for Mudbound; Mary J Blige, star of Mudbound, is up for two Oscars - Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song; and young Saoirse Ronan is a three-time Oscar nominee at 23 - Atonement, Brooklyn and now for Lady Bird.

Now for Oscar Day - March 4, which is early morning March 5 for India.
 

Trending

Oscars 2018Oscars 2018 nominationsjames franco

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018DavosPrice ComparisonDealsPM Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................