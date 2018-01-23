Oscar Nominations: The Snubs (Hey, James Franco. How You Doing?)

Highlights
- He was ignored possibly because of accusations of sexual harassment
- There are several other Golden Globe nominees missing from the Oscar list
- Angelina Jolie-directed First They Killed My Father has also been snubbed
There are several other Golden Globe nominees missing from the Oscar list, of course. Of the Drama category from the Globes, Tom Hanks, Michelle Williams and Jessica Chastain have not made it. Most of Comedy/Musical list has failed to score an Oscar nomination, as is usually the case - Hugh Jackman, Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, Emma Stone, Steve Carell and Ansel Elgort.
Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer has not managed a Best Supporting Actor nod. The Best Director list leaves out big names such as Steven Spielberg (The Post) and Ridley Scott (All The Money In The World) but the inclusion of Great Gerwig and Jordan Peele - the female director of Lady Bird and the African-American director of Get Out - will be seen as a win for diversity.
Also snubbed in the Foreign Film category is the Angelina Jolie-directed First They Killed My Father, the entry from Cambodia.
Twitter has spotted some other omissions as well, starting with Oscar nominations announcers Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis:
Tiffany Haddish delivered a literally-breathtaking performance in @girlstripmovie. I truly could not breathe at times when watching the film b/c I was laughing so hard. Comedic acting is as much an art as dramatic acting. She deserved a nod. #My_BestSupportingActress#OscarNoms— JRT (@jimthompson621) January 23, 2018
It's also a real damn shame that Andy Serkis will never be recognized by the academy for his absolutely amazing performance as Caesar in the Planet Of The Apes Trilogy. #OscarNoms— Chance Morgan (@TheChanceMorgan) January 23, 2018
No Best Supporting Actor love for Michael Stuhlbarg in "Call Me Me By Your Name." His tender moment of consolation for Elio towards the end is some of the best acting I've ever seen. It defines the entire movie. For shame, Academy. #OscarNoms— Greg O'Neil (@greGOneil) January 23, 2018
#wonderwoman completely shut out? For shame academy. #oscarnoms#OscarNominations#oscar— Jeffrey K. Howard (@VegasFilmCritic) January 23, 2018
@PattyJenks should have received the nomination for #WonderWoman in the category of Best Director. The film also should have been nominated for best costume, and best sound! #OscarNoms— Stan Shaw (@StanShaw1) January 23, 2018
Now for Oscar Day - March 4, which is early morning March 5 for India.