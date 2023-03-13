Oscars 2023: 'Spent A Year In A Refugee Camp, Somehow Ended Up Here' - 10 Top Quotes

Oscars 2023: JKe Huy Quan at the Oscars. (courtesy: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The 95th Academy Awards is special in more ways than one. The night saw Ke Huy Quan of Everything Everywhere All at Once create history by becoming the first Asian to win Best Supporting Actor in 38 years. The same film also dominated the ceremony, winning seven awards including Best Picture and Best Actress. Closer home in India, the awards night also witnessed the county make history by winning the top honour in two categories – Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu) and Best Documentary Short Subject (The Elephant Whisperers). With so many greats in one room, it is not surprising that cinema lovers were presented with lines and thoughts – ranging from utterly hilarious to downright inspirational – at the 95th Academy Awards.

Here are some of the best quotes from the night.

Let us start with a funny one. Host for the night, Jimmy Kimmel touched upon last year's Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate and joked: “We want you to have fun, feel safe, and, most importantly, we want me to feel safe. So, we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech. But seriously, the Academy has a crisis team in place. If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the show, sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug.”

Michelle Yeoh, who won her maiden Oscar award for Best Actress spoke about the importance of inclusivity in all spheres, including cinema. She said in her acceptance speech, “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dream big, and dreams do come true.” The 60-year-old, who won for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once continued: “And ladies, don't let anyone ever tell you, you are past your prime … thank you to the academy, this is history in the making.”

Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for her outstanding performance in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' #Oscars#Oscars95pic.twitter.com/fIDMBH1rEy — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023



Ke Huy Quan in his stirring speech asked viewers to keep their dreams alive. He said, “My mom is 84 years old and she's at home watching. Mom, I just won an Oscar! My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me. This – THIS – is the American dream,” adding: “Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive. Thank you so much for welcoming me back.”

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai left the crowd in splits when she was asked to weigh in on whether Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine. Pat came Malala's reply to Jimmy Kimmel's query: “I only talk about peace.” To this, Jimmy Kimmel said. “And that's why you're Malala and no one else is …”

Treat people with kindness✌️ https://t.co/ZvUVHcrTBJ — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) March 13, 2023



Sarah Polley bagged the Oscar in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for Women Talking. In her acceptance speech, the filmmaker-actress began by saying: “I want to thank the academy for not being mortally offended by the words ‘women' and ‘talking' being put so close together like that, cheers.”

Sarah Polley wins the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for 'Women Talking' #Oscars#Oscars95pic.twitter.com/7PrEcJNBgC — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Yulia Navalnaya spoke about her husband Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, after the documentary based on his life Navalny won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film. She said: “My husband is in prison for telling the truth. My husband is in prison for defending democracy. I pray for the day when he will be free – stay strong, my love,” to thundering applause.”

Daniel Scheinert, one of the Daniels and the director of Everything Everywhere All At Once, won hearts by not only dedicating his award to his mother but also making a poignant point on gender expression. He said, “We want to dedicate this to all the mommies of the world … to my mum, thank you for not crushing my creativity when I was making weird horror movies and dressing in drag as a kid, which is a threat to nobody, by the way!”

Meanwhile, Daniel Kwan – the other half of the Daniels – mentioned his son in his speech. He said: ““You rearrange my DNA everyday. You should never have to live up to this standard. This is not normal. This is kind of crazy. I will love you no matter what. “There is greatness in every single person. Thank you so much to everyone who has unlocked my genius.”

The Daniels accept the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay #Oscars#Oscars95pic.twitter.com/tcqcUQYPE1 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel had several witty lines during the night. In fact, he even ended the show on a hilarious note by reviving his long-standing “feud” with Matt Damon. “I want to thank all the Oscars production crew. Thanks to everyone who was a part of the show. Apologies to Matt Damon. Thanks for watching.” The origins of the joke can be traced back to 2005 when on the third season of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host joked that they did not have time to speak to Matt Damon. He later confessed that he took Matt Damon's name as it was the first one he could think of.

India's very own music composer MM Keeravaani made history along with lyricist Chandrabose by winning the Oscar for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category. The composer sang his acceptance speech to the tune of Carpenters' Top of The World. “I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars,” he said and then began to sing to the tune of Top of The World: “There was only one wish on my mind. … RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world.”

Tell us your favourite quote from the list.