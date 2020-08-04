'Only Had Positive Takeaways,' Tweets Katy Perry For Controversy-Hit Ellen DeGeneres

Katy Parry on Ellen DeGeneres' show. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights "I can't speak for anyone else's experience besides my own": Katy

"Sending you love and a hug, friend Ellen," she tweeted on Tuesday

Some celebrities have claimed that the real Ellen is cold and mean

Pop star Katy Perry has shared words of support for beleaguered TV chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, whose 'Queen of Nice' image has taken a beating lately. Katy, a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show many times over, tweeted that she has "only ever had positive takeaways" every time she's been featured; Katy also wrote that she was, of course, speaking for herself. Ellen, 62, has been hit with a barrage of accusations in the recent past, including that of fostering a toxic workplace environment. In addition to complaints from current and former staff, some celebrities have claimed that the real Ellen is cold and mean - in sharp contrast to the words she ends her show with most episodes, "Be kind."

One person, at least, doesn't seem to think Ellen DeGeneres is mean. "I know I can't speak for anyone else's experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen and on The Ellen DeGeneres Show," tweeted Katy Perry, adding, "I think we all have witnessed the light and continual fight for equality that she has brought on the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love and a hug, friend Ellen."

1/2 I know I can't speak for anyone else's experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

2/2 to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

Rumours about Ellen not being as nice and she is portrayed on the show gathered steam after 50 Shades Of Grey star Dakota Johnson appeared on the show last November and flatly contradicted Ellen's claim that she hadn't been invited to Dakota's 30th birthday. "Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen," said Dakota - it quickly became a meme. "I didn't even know you liked me," Dakota said, explaining that Ellen had, in fact, been invited. "Ask everybody," she said on the show, "Ask your producer."

Months later, as the world locked itself down against the coronavirus pandemic and Ellen DeGeneres went viral (not in a good way) for comparing quarantine to jail, things blew up. A Twitter thread in which stories about Ellen were shared in exchange for donations to food banks was flooded with anecdotes about Ellen's supposed mean behaviour. Complaints of serious workplace issues, including racism and harassment, emerged prompting an internal investigation by Warner Bros - to be clear, Ellen herself is not accused of harassment but of fostering a toxic environment at work.

Only recently, actor Brad Garrett shared a Variety report on Ellen's apology to staff and tweeted: "Sorry but it comes from the top, Ellen. Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge."

Sorry but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge. DeGeneres Sends Emotional Apology to Staff - Variety https://t.co/D0uxOgyyre — Brad Garrett (@RealBradGarrett) July 31, 2020

Responding to a People magazine report about Brad Garrett's tweet, Lea Thompson tweeted on Friday: "True story. It is."

True story. It is. — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) July 31, 2020

Hours before Katy Perry's tweets, Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi also thanked those who had supported the comedian amid the allegations. She shared a picture on Instagram with a text that read, "I stand by Ellen" and captioned it: "To all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks. #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres #IStandByEllen #IStandByEllenDeGeneres."

Ellen DeGeneres has been hosting the eponymous talk show since 2003 - her guests have included Priyanka Chopra. Ellen is also an actress and producer, and has hosted big shows such as the Oscars.