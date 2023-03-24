1 Year Of RRR: How SS Rajamouli's Film Roared At The Award Season

RRR Team from Oscars 2023. (courtesy: RRRMovie)

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRRneeds no introduction. The film has amassed a massive fan following globally and is still running to packed theatres in many parts of the world. As the film completes one year since its release, there are several reasons to celebrate it. The movie, headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is a fictional story that follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and is set in the 1920s. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles and has come to be appreciated for its music, performances, sleek action sequences and direction.

During the course of the year, RRR has won several international honours. Here's a quick look at some of them.

Cementing its place as one of the most important films in Indian cinema history, RRR broke barriers earlier this month by becoming the first Indian production to win an Oscar in the Best Music (Original Song) category for the chartbuster Naatu Naatu. Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the song won composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose their maiden Oscars. The song was also performed live at the 95th Academy Awards.

Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

The accolades for Naatu Naatu continued with the Best Music Score win at the LA Film Critics Association Awards 2022.

At the 28th Critics Choice Awards, the film won in two categories – Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song (Naatu Naatu).

Hollywood Critics Association Creative Arts Awards this year saw RRR win in four categories – Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu), Best Stunts, Best Action Film, Best International Film.

For his stellar work, SS Rajamouli received the Best Director award at New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022.

RRR also received the top honour in the Best International Film category at the Saturn Awards 2022.

The cast and crew of the film received the Spotlight Winner Award by the Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022.

In addition to being listed in the "top 10 films of 22" by the Austin Film Critics Association Awards, it fetched Nick Powell the award for Best Stunt Coordinator.

We can also present our top 10 films of 2022, a list generated by contributions by our entire voting body. pic.twitter.com/JTIV2YVnH4 — Austin Film Critics Association (@ATXFilmCritics) January 11, 2023



At the Boston Society Of Film Critics Awards 2022, Naatu Naatu was adjudged the Best Original Score.

WINNER, Best Original Score: RRR (by M. M. Keeravani)



Runner Up: WOMEN TALKING (by Hildur Guðnadóttir) — Boston Society of Film Critics (@TheBSFC) December 11, 2022



RRR won the Best International Film at the Georgia Film Critics Association Awards 2022.

The 2022 #GeorgiaFilmCritics Award for Best International Film goes to...



RRR@RRRMoviepic.twitter.com/ccQ7Q1oAox — Georgia Film Critics (@gafilmcritics) January 13, 2023

Other awards include:

13. National Board of Review Awards 2022 - Top 10 films of the Year

14. Alliance of Women Film Journalists Awards 2022 - Best Non-English Language Film

15. Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Awards 2022 - Best Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography and Best Soundtrack

16. Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards 2022 - Best International Feature Film

17. Southeastern Film Critics Association Awards - Best Foreign-Language Film

With RRR's dream run across the world, we cannot wait to see what accolades the film brings home next.









