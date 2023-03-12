Oscars 2023: All The Big Awards Won By RRR So Far

Summing up SS Rajamouli'sRRR journey, from becoming a hit in India to creating a wave in the West, in just a few words is a task that might seem impossible to many. The high-octane action-drama has not only impressed the audience at home but has also left cine lovers mesmerised in Hollywood. RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, has achieved those milestones which no other Indian film ever did on the international platform. Now, the blockbuster is gearing up to take over the 95th Academy Awards, which is slated to take place in Los Angeles on March 12 (March 13 morning in India). Its song Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Music (Original Song) category at Oscars 2023, where singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform it live on stage. FYI: Naatu Naatu has garnered worldwide acclaim and fetched many trophies at international awards.
At this year's Golden Globes, Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song, making India proud. That's not it, RRR also proved to be a highlight at the 28th Critics Choice Movie Awards with two wins - Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu.
So ahead of Oscars 2023, here's a quick recap of the international awards won by Rajamouli's RRR.
Best Original Song – Naatu Naatu, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava
2- Saturn Awards 2022
Best International Film - RRR
3- New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022
Best Director – SS Rajamouli
4- Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022
Spotlight Winner Award
5- National Board of Review Awards 2022
Top 10 films of the Year
6- Alliance of Women Film Journalists Awards 2022
Best Non-English Language Film
7- LA Film Critics Association Awards 2022
Best Music Score – Naatu Naatu - MM Keeravani
8- 28th Critics Choice Awards
Best Foreign Language Film – RRR
Best Song – Naatu Naatu
9- Hollywood Critics Association Creative Arts Awards
Best Original Song – Naatu Naatu
Best Stunts
Best Action Film
Best International Film
10- Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Awards 2022
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Cinematography
Best Soundtrack
11- 88th New York Film Critics Circle Film Awards
Best Director
12- Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards 2022
Best International Feature Film
Top 10 Films
13- 2022 Austin Film Critics Association Awards
Best Stunt Coordinator - Nick Powell
Top 10 Films Of 2022
We can also present our top 10 films of 2022, a list generated by contributions by our entire voting body.
14- Boston Society Of Film Critics Awards 2022
Best Original Score – Naatu Naatu - MM Keeravani
WINNER, Best Original Score: RRR (by M. M. Keeravani)
Runner Up: WOMEN TALKING (by Hildur Guðnadóttir)
15- Southeastern Film Critics Association Awards
Best Foreign-Language Film
Top 10 Films Of 2022
16- Georgia Film Critics Association Awards 2022
Best International Film
The 2022 #GeorgiaFilmCritics Award for Best International Film goes to...
RRR
Wishing RRR all the best for Oscars 2023