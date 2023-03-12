Oscars 2023: All The Big Awards Won By RRR So Far

Image was shared by Jr NTR. (courtesy: jrntr)

Summing up SS Rajamouli'sRRR journey, from becoming a hit in India to creating a wave in the West, in just a few words is a task that might seem impossible to many. The high-octane action-drama has not only impressed the audience at home but has also left cine lovers mesmerised in Hollywood. RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, has achieved those milestones which no other Indian film ever did on the international platform. Now, the blockbuster is gearing up to take over the 95th Academy Awards, which is slated to take place in Los Angeles on March 12 (March 13 morning in India). Its song Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Music (Original Song) category at Oscars 2023, where singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform it live on stage. FYI: Naatu Naatu has garnered worldwide acclaim and fetched many trophies at international awards.

At this year's Golden Globes, Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song, making India proud. That's not it, RRR also proved to be a highlight at the 28th Critics Choice Movie Awards with two wins - Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu.

So ahead of Oscars 2023, here's a quick recap of the international awards won by Rajamouli's RRR.

1- Golden Globes 2023

Best Original Song – Naatu Naatu, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava

2- Saturn Awards 2022

Best International Film - RRR

3- New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022

Best Director – SS Rajamouli

4- Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022

Spotlight Winner Award

5- National Board of Review Awards 2022

Top 10 films of the Year

6- Alliance of Women Film Journalists Awards 2022

Best Non-English Language Film

7- LA Film Critics Association Awards 2022

Best Music Score – Naatu Naatu - MM Keeravani

8- 28th Critics Choice Awards

Best Foreign Language Film – RRR

Best Song – Naatu Naatu

9- Hollywood Critics Association Creative Arts Awards

Best Original Song – Naatu Naatu

Best Stunts

Best Action Film

Best International Film

10- Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Awards 2022

Best Foreign Language Film

Best Cinematography

Best Soundtrack

11- 88th New York Film Critics Circle Film Awards

Best Director

12- Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards 2022

Best International Feature Film

Top 10 Films

13- 2022 Austin Film Critics Association Awards

Best Stunt Coordinator - Nick Powell

Top 10 Films Of 2022

14- Boston Society Of Film Critics Awards 2022

Best Original Score – Naatu Naatu - MM Keeravani

15- Southeastern Film Critics Association Awards

Best Foreign-Language Film

Top 10 Films Of 2022

16- Georgia Film Critics Association Awards 2022

Best International Film

Wishing RRR all the best for Oscars 2023