RRR: Jungkook Vibing To Naatu Naatu Is The Best Thing On The Internet

Ram Charan and Jr NTR from song Naatu Naatu.

RRRfever has taken over South Korea like never before. Its magic has engulfed everyone, so much so that even BTS member Jungkook couldn't stop himself from vibing to the Golden Globe Award-winning track Naatu Naatu. That's not all. RRR has also surpassed many new, critically acclaimed and hit films to secure the second spot on the list of streaming giant Netflix's top 10 trending movies in South Korea. Jungkook sent the Internet into a tizzy when during a WeVerse (a social media platform where K-pop artists interact with their fans) live, he was spotted listening to Naatu Naatu. The sight of Jungkook enjoying the energetic song in a room and also lip-syncing it left ARMY in India and all over the world pretty thrilled. RRR, on their official Twitter page, shared the video of the BTS star and wrote, “Jungkook...(red heart on fire icons). It's really great that you like Naatu Naatu so much. We send lots of love to Jungkook, the BTS team, and the whole of Korea. #RRRMovie.”

정국아... ❤️‍????❤️‍????❤️‍????



나뚜나뚜를 너무 좋아해 주셔서 정말 대단해요. 우리는 정국이와 방탄소년단 팀, 그리고 대한민국 전체에 많은 사랑을 보냅니다. #RRRMoviepic.twitter.com/ktAEfc56xB — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 3, 2023

Another scene from South Korea that has left desi Twitter users jumping for joy is a screenshot of Netflix's top 10 trending movies. It shows RRR at the second spot, after director Dong-hoon Park's In Our Prime, which was released last year.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

It's been almost a year since SS Rajamouli's film first opened in theatres and it has been unstoppable since then. At home, as well as overseas. Several prominent filmmakers and actors from the West and other film industries have joined the fanbase of RRR, especially Naatu Naatu.

Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, has been nominated at the 95th Academy Awards in the Best Original song category. It will also be performed live on stage at the Oscar Awards, scheduled to take place on March 12 (March 13 in India).

RRR recently had its world's largest screening in Los Angeles. Even the official page of the film tweeted about “a 1647-seater venue sold out in Los Angeles, USA on the 342nd day of RRR release.” Take a look:

A 1647-seater venue is sold out in Los Angeles, USA on the 342nd day of #RRRMovie release. ????????????????????????



It's heartwarming to see the audience waiting in a long queue to get inside. ❤️❤️ @BeyondFest@am_cinematheque@VarianceFilms@sarigamacinemaspic.twitter.com/dBlw4eFaXA — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 2, 2023

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rajeev Kanakala, Samuthirakani and British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.