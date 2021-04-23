On World Book Day, What Twinkle Khanna Wrote For 'Little Reader' Nitara

World Book Day 2021: Twinkle Khanna shared this photo. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna )

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's little daughter Nitara, 8, might have a "future as a copy editor." We'll tell you why. On Friday, Twinkle Khanna, who is an actress-turned-author, shared a clip of Nitara reading Roald Dahl's children's book titled The BFG with her. In the clip, Nitara can be seen pointing out a "spelling mistake" made by Roald Dahl in his book when he wrote "ritten" instead of "written." FYI, it isn't a mistake. It was done deliberately by Roald Dahl but little Nitara didn't know. Sharing the clip, Twinkle Khanna wrote: "On World Book Day, here's to all the little readers out there. On the other hand, though someone may just have a future as a copy editor, Dahl's 'spelling mistakes' are deliberate in this case. #readmore #worldbookday."

Take a look:

Twinkle Khanna often shares glimpses of Nitara's reading time. She has to fulfill a "25 pages a day" quota given by the author. Sharing this picture once, Twinkle Khanna wrote: "'You have a quota - 25 pages a day and so do I.' She asks, 'But who gives you the quota mama?' 'That's the tricky part of being an adult. You have to give yourself these tasks and make sure you stick by them.' With brushed teeth and uncombed hair, we begin our mornings in the best way possible. It may not be 25 pages every day, sometimes it's merely 5, but it all adds up eventually."

Nitara was born to Twinkle and Akshay in 2012. The couple are also parents to a son named Aarav, 18.

Twinkle Khanna is the author of bestselling books such as Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones.