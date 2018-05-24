On Twitter, Hrithik Roshan Schooled For Breaking Traffic Rules During His Fitness Challenge

The Internet thinks Hrithik Roshan did not set the right example for his 23 million Twitter followers

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 24, 2018 17:44 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
On Twitter, Hrithik Roshan Schooled For Breaking Traffic Rules During His Fitness Challenge

Hrithik Roshan during #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Hrithik commuted to office on a bicycle and filmed it on selfie mode
  2. Twitter thinks his intent was been good but execution was irresponsible
  3. Sports minister Rathore initiated the #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign
Hrithik Roshan's fans are not entirely impressed with the way Hrithik Roshan executed Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's fitness challenge. As a part of Mr Rathore's #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign challenge, Hrithik commuted from his home to his office on a bicycle and as proof the 44-year-old filmed his journey on selfie mode, which also shows him biking without a helmet. The Internet thinks Hrithik did not set the right example for his 23 million Twitter followers and slammed the actor for putting up the "reckless video" on social media. "Irresponsible example to be shooting video while cycling, so many selfie deaths are a case in point," read one comment. One Twitter user tagged the Mumbai Police and wrote: "This is called violation of traffic rules. Mumbai Police, what you are going to do now?"
 
 
 
 

The Mumbai Police has asked for the details of the video clip to 'inform the concerned traffic division.'
 

Comments
Earlier this week, Mr Rathore initiated the #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign, a social media chain challenge with actor Hrithik Roshan, cricketer Virat Kohli and badminton player Saina Nehwal to begin with. As a part of the challenge, he asked Hrithik to commute from his home in Juhu to his office in Andheri West (a distance of almost 5 km) on a bicycle. Hrithik posted a 24-second video and captioned it: "This initiative makes me so proud. Bravo, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. This is how I commute to my office every day. Sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India. Get fit."
 

Hrithik Roshan is currently filming Super 30, a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

hrithik roshanhrithik roshan fitness challengehrithik roshan traffic rules

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreBengali News

................................ Advertisement ................................