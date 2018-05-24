On Twitter, Hrithik Roshan Schooled For Breaking Traffic Rules During His Fitness Challenge

Highlights
- Hrithik commuted to office on a bicycle and filmed it on selfie mode
- Twitter thinks his intent was been good but execution was irresponsible
- Sports minister Rathore initiated the #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign
irresponsible example to be shooting video while cycling, so many selfie deaths are a case in point @iHrithik— priyanka jain (@priyankajain1) May 23, 2018
Helmet pehno sir— I am GROOT (@Candid_HRavi) May 23, 2018
Appreciate your intent. But riding a cycle without a Helmet, shooting a video through mobile is way too callous & a risk uncalled for...— Aniket Rai (@Tell1Tale) May 24, 2018
This is called violation of traffic rules. @MumbaiPolice what you are going to do now?@iHrithik you should have done it in open ground rather than on busy road.— DuttRisky (@duttrisky) May 23, 2018
The Mumbai Police has asked for the details of the video clip to 'inform the concerned traffic division.'
Please share the location details for us to inform the concerned traffic division.— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 23, 2018
This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe#HumFitTohIndiaFit#FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018
Hrithik Roshan is currently filming Super 30, a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar.