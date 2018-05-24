On Twitter, Hrithik Roshan Schooled For Breaking Traffic Rules During His Fitness Challenge

Hrithik Roshan during #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Hrithik commuted to office on a bicycle and filmed it on selfie mode Twitter thinks his intent was been good but execution was irresponsible Sports minister Rathore initiated the #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign

irresponsible example to be shooting video while cycling, so many selfie deaths are a case in point @iHrithik — priyanka jain (@priyankajain1) May 23, 2018

Helmet pehno sir — I am GROOT (@Candid_HRavi) May 23, 2018

Appreciate your intent. But riding a cycle without a Helmet, shooting a video through mobile is way too callous & a risk uncalled for... — Aniket Rai (@Tell1Tale) May 24, 2018

This is called violation of traffic rules. @MumbaiPolice what you are going to do now?@iHrithik you should have done it in open ground rather than on busy road. — DuttRisky (@duttrisky) May 23, 2018

Please share the location details for us to inform the concerned traffic division. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 23, 2018

This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe#HumFitTohIndiaFit#FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018