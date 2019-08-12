On Teji Bachchan's Birth Anniversary, A Priceless Pic From Shweta And Abhishek's Album

Shweta Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Highlights "Thinking of you today," Shweta wrote for her grandmother She shared a picture of her brother Abhishek with Teji Bachchan Shweta is the daughter of Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote a moving post in the memory of her grandmother Teji Bachchan on her birth anniversary, which she shared with an adorable picture of young Abhishek Bachchan (Shweta's brother) sharing 'a chilled glass of Thums up' with his dadi. Shweta wrote, "We are shaped by the places we travel to, the people we eat with, and the books we read - to my daadi, the giver of books, teller of bedtime stories and gracious provider of trunks for her six grandchildren to use as a stage to dance on. Thinking of you today x (pictured with Abhishek Bachchan a chilled, ice filled, glass of Thums Up and her trademark sunglasses)."

Take a look at Shweta Bachchan's post:

Teji Bachchan, a social activist, was married to poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and they had two sons - Amitabh and Ajitabh. Her tryst with cinema comprised a cameo in Yash Chopra's Kabhi Kabhie , featuring Amitabh Bachchan. Teji Bachchan also played Lady Macbeth in her husband's Hindi adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth.

Shweta is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and like her grandfather, Shweta is also a writer. He book Paradise Towers hit the bookshelves last year. Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and they are parents to Navya Naveli and Agastya.

Abhisek Bachchan, also an actor, is younger to Shweta by two years. Abhishek is married to actress Aishwarya Rai bachchan and their daughter is Aaradhya. Together they've starred in films like Guru, Umrao Jaan and Sarkaar 2 to name a few.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.