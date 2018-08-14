On Sridevi's Birth Anniversary, Janhvi, Khushi And Boney Kapoor Attend Mr India Special Screening

Janhvi and Boney Kapoor photographed at the event in Delhi

Highlights Sridevi's colleague Jaya Prada was also there They were accompanied by politician Amar Singh and Akshay Marwah This void cannot be replaced: Boney Kapoor

Sridevi was remembered on her birth anniversary with a special screening of her 1987 iconic film Mr India in New Delhi. Her husband Boney Kapoor, daughters Janhvi and Khushi attended the screening, hosted by the Films Division - Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. At the event, Boney Kapoor said that her 'void cannot be replaced' and also revealed how he fell in love with the late actress. Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor were accompanied by politician Amar Singh and Akshay Marwah (a nephew of the Kapoors). Actress Jaya Prada, Sridevi's co-star of several films, also attended the screening.

Take a look at the pictures from the screening.

Mr India, directed by Shekhar Kapur, starred Sridevi opposite her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor. Amrish Puri played the iconic villain Mogambo. Mr India sequel was reportedly on the cards but after Sridevi's death, the plan was shelved. Sridevi, who would have been 55 on Monday, died last February in Dubai.

"Today this vacuum, this void cannot be replaced but the good wishes and the goodwill that she has left behind is something that we can live with... She is with me, in my memories... with my children," a teary-eyed Boney Kapoor said at the event, news agency PTI reported. Janhvi also broke down while remembering her mom.

Sridevi married filmmaker Boney Kapoor in 1996. Janhvi and Khushi are their two daughters. Janhvi debuted in the industry a month ago with Dhadak, produced by Karan Johar.

Advertisement

Speaking to the reporters, Boney Kapoor also revealed how he fell in love with Sridevi. "I fell in love with her when I saw her for the first time on the screen. It was one-sided love since the beginning. I chased her in the sense that I went to Chennai to sign her but unfortunately she was not available at that time. I was in awe of her, her work. The aura that she had created around as an actor was something that I admired. Maybe, all these reasons contributed to me falling in head over heels for her," PTI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, at the Delhi event, Sridevi's other films like MOM, Lamhe, English Vinglish, Chandni and Sadma will also be screened.

(With PTI inputs)