On Sonakshi Sinha's Birthday, Special Greetings From Preity Zinta, Athiya Shetty And Others

Happy birthday, Sonakshi Sinha! On the actress' 33rd birthday, several Bollywood celebrities showered the Dabangg star with a whole lot of love on social media. From her Welcome To New York co-star Preity Zinta to her friends Athiya Shetty and Huma Qureshi, special greetings arrived from her close ones, as well as from her colleagues. Preity, who made a special appearance in Sonakshi's 2018 film, shared a photo of themselves on Instagram and wished her with these words: "Happy birthday, my darling Sona. Wish you all the wonderful things, today and always. Keep smiling and shining always. Love you loads."

Athiya Shetty, who was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, shared a fun-filled picture of herself and Sonakshi on her Instagram story. Her birthday note read: "Sona, happiest birthday! You truly are golden."

Screenshot of Athiya's Instagram story.

Saiee Manjrekar, who made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg 3, wished the actress like this:

Screenshot of Saiee's Instagram story.

Sonakshi Sinha's close friend Huma Qureshi picked two old photographs of themselves to wish the Akira star on social media. One of the pictures appears to be from a party. Check out Huma's birthday-special posts here:

Screenshots of Huma's Instagram stories.

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg. She has since then appeared in several films such as Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank and Mission Mangal among others. She was last seen in Dabangg 3, co-starring Salman Khan. Sonakshi's upcoming project is Bhuj: The Pride Of India.