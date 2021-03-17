On Shweta's Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan Reminds Us (Again): 'Daughters Are The Best'

Amitabh Bachchan with Shweta in a throwback (courtesy SrBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan wished daughter Shweta Bachchan on her birthday with a few pages from his throwback album and a recurrent message he loves to post: "Daughters are the best." Big B shared two separate childhood photos of Shweta on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, but both with the same caption. On Twitter, Big B added a thank you note for Shweta's well-wishers for showering her with birthday messages: "Thank you all for the greetings for Shweta." Big B shared a black and white memory of Shweta as a pint-sized Bachchan on Twitter while on Instagram, he posted one of his favourite childhood photos of Shweta. Big B converted his birthday greetings into then-and-now posts, adding recent photos of himself with Shweta.

T 3845 - daughters be the best .. and thank you all for the greetings for Shweta .. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/YSXu8HA9YD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 16, 2021

On an episode of Koffee With Karan in 2019, Abhishek Bachchan told Karan Johar that Shweta is clearly Amitabh Bachchan's favourite one in the family while Jaya Bachchan is partial towards him. Here are some of the times, Big B shared appreciation posts for Shweta.

Meanwhile, on Shweta Bachchan's birthday, Instagram greeting cards were also shared by daughter Navya Naveli and Abhishek. "Happy birthday mom and dad. Nothing better than you," wrote Navya, sharing a glimpse of Shweta's birthday festivities. Shweta celebrates her 47th birthday today while her husband Nikhil Nanda's birthday is on March 18. "Happy birthday to the big sis. Love you," Abhishek Bachchan captioned the throwback memory.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is a published author - her book Paradise Towers released in 2018 on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday. Shweta also launched a designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising that year - Navya modelled for her mom's collection.