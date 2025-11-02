On Shah Rukh Khan's 60th Birthday, Shashi Tharoor Says, "He's Ageing In Reverse." We Agree

Joining the bandwagon of celebrities, who have wished Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday, is the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. After praising son Aryan's debut Netflix series, Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Shashi Tharoor shared a quirky, funny and Tharoor-style wish for Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing two images of Shah Rukh Khan from different timelines, Shashi Tharoor wrote, "Happy 60th Birthday to the ultimate King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan."

Citing the curious case of Benjamin Button, Tharoor said, the actor is ageing reverse.

"I have to admit, I'm finding this "60" number deeply suspicious. A crack team of independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives investigated this "60" claim & concluded: "In the complete and absolute absence of any discernible visual evidence-specifically, no non-photoshopped grey hair, no undeniable signs of slowing down, and a persistent appearance of someone significantly younger-the claim that Shah Rukh Khan is turning 60 cannot be factually confirmed," Tharoor continued.

"I suspect the official story is a cover-up & that SRK is actually starring in a real-life, decades-long, global-scale Bollywood adaptation of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.' He's ageing in reverse.

Look at the evidence:

1. His energy levels today seem higher than they were 20 years ago.

2. His hairstyle has become progressively more youthful.

3. There are no wrinkles a decent lighting crew can't explain away," Tharoor established his point.

"I predict by the time he hits his "70th" birthday, he'll be auditioning for teenage roles. Mercifully, I don't expect to be around when he turns into a child star.

"Congratulations on this unbelievable milestone, Shah Rukh! Please keep defying physics and biology, & confusing us all for many years to come," Tharoor signed off.

What Tharoor Wrote About Aryan Khan's Series

"I'm left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you're irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed," Tharoor wrote.

"A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit - and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes," he added.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with the Netflix series Ba***ds Of Bollywood, which opened to stellar reviews.

Shashi Tharoor shared a throwback X post where he said he would be happy if Shah Rukh Khan had overtaken him on the microblogging site.