On Raveena Tandon's 48th Birthday, Juhi Chawla Struck Throwback Gold

Juhi Chawla shared this picture. (courtesy: iamjuhichawla)

Raveena Tandon is celebrating her 48th birthday today (October 26) and on this occasion, she has received a special wish from her friend Juhi Chawla. The veteran actress shared a collage of throwback photos from their photoshoot and wrote a note that read, "Raaveeennnnaaa !!! Happy Happy Birthdayyyyy to the girl with a big heart !!! You always step forward to support in social and environment matters and here's a 100 splendid trees to mark this special occasion in your honour !!! Hugs"

Soon after Juhi Chawla shared the post, their fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "2 beautiful women in 1 frame," while another wrote, "Justtt wow"

Take a look at the post:

Juhi Chawla and Raveena Tandon have never worked in a movie together, but they share a close bond.

Raveena Tandon made her acting debut with the 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool, which earned her the Filmfare Award for New Face of the Year. She has given numerous hit films such as Dilwale, Mohra, Laadla, Andaz Apna Apna, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, to name a few.

In 2004, the actress took a break from the film industry after getting married to businessman Anil Thadani. The couple has two children - Rasha and Ranbir. Also, she has two adopted daughters, Pooja and Chaya, whom she adopted when she was only 21-years-old.

However, in 2006, she made her comeback with the film Sandwich, starring Govinda and Mahima Chaudhry. Last, she was seen in KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, Sanahya Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj. Next, she will be seen in Ghudchadi, c-starring Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan and Aruna Irani.