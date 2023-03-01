Upasana Kamineni Said What We Were Thinking About Ram Charan's Los Angeles Pics

Upasana Kamineni shared this picture. (courtesy: @upasanakonidela)

Actor Ram Charan is making waves internationally for his work in RRR that is on an award-winning spree in the US. The actor is currently in Los Angeles, ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars. Naatu Naatu from RRR will be performed live at the event and is also nominated in the Best Original Song category. Ahead of the big day (March 12, 2023), Ram Charan is keeping himself busy with several media interactions and has been keeping fans updated. On Wednesday, Ram Charan dropped a series of images, looking dapper for an interaction with the American news network, KTLA Entertainment. Ram Charan's images have received a barrage of compliments but the cutest one has to be from his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni. Quote-tweeting Ram Charan's post, the proud spouse gushed: “On fire,” and tagged the star.

Ram Charan – who is dressed in a brown and cream ensemble – kept the caption simple. He said: “Soaking in the LA vibe! Thank you @ktlaENT for having me. @RRRMovie back in theatres all across the United States starting March 3, catch us on the big screens once again.”

Meanwhile, during his interaction with KTL Entertainment, Ram Charan was addressed by the host as the "Brad Pitt of India". "He has been referred to as the Brad Pitt of India," the host said, asking Ram Charan if he liked the “designation". To this, the actor said, "I mean, I like Brad Pitt for sure."

On the personal front, Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the happy news in December with a post that read, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Chiranjeevi-Surekha Konidela and Shobana-Anil Kamineni."

Speaking about welcoming his first child, Ram Charan told Dr Jen Ashton on Good Morning America: “All these years when we didn't plan (the kids), I'm pretty much available to my wife. But right now I'm just packing and unpacking. So doc (doctor) thank you. Glad I met you, I will be taking your number." He also introduced Dr Jen Ashton to India viewers as the "most famous gynaecologist" in the USA.

Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan have been married since 2012.