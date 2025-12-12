On Rajinikanth's 75th Birthday, Wishes From Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, Jackie Shroff For "Legendary <i>Thalaivaaa</i>"

Advertisement

On Rajinikanth's 75th Birthday, Wishes From Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, Jackie Shroff For "Legendary Thalaivaaa"

Dhanush wished Thalaiva Rajinikanth on his 75th birthday, while Kamal Haasan hailed his 50-year cinematic journey

Rajinikanth was last seen in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie

It's Thalaiva's birthday today! Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has turned 75, and needless to mention, wishes have been pouring in from all corners.

Dhanush shared a short and sweet note on X, which read, "Happy Birthday, Thalaiva."

The Tere Ishk Mein actor was previously married to Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa. The couple announced their separation in 2022 and officially parted ways last year.

Kamal Haasan's strong camaraderie with Rajinikanth is no secret. The Vikram actor wrote a sweet wish for Rajinikanth: "75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend Rajinikanth," he wrote on X.

Actor SJ Suryah sent his warm wishes to Rajinikanth. The actor re-shared a special birthday video on his X handle. The clip, made by the production Sun Pictures, featured some of Thalaiva's prominent roles in his career spanning 50 years.

SJ Suryah's side note read, "Wishing our Thalaivar, the iconic SUPERSTAR Rajinikanth, a wonderful Birthday."

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj had a lovely message for Rajinikanth: "Happy 75 Thalaivaaa. Wishing you good Health and lots and lots of Happiness. Keep inspiring and entertaining us for many, many more years to come. Thanks for making our lives beautiful. Love you Forever!" he penned on Instagram.

Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff wished Rajinikanth "happiness always" by dropping a picture with the Coolie actor on his Instagram Stories. Take a look:

Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar joined the bandwagon. She uploaded a throwback photo with Rajinikanth on X, followed by a current one.

"Happiest birthday to Padma Vibhushan, the one & only Superstar of Indian cinema, Thiru Rajinikanth. You have been an institution & inspiration of dedication, hard work, perseverance, humility, down-to-earth attitude, simplicity and forever positivity Sir," she captioned.

Workwise, Rajinikanth was last seen in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie.

