On Neetu Kapoor's Birthday, Her Most Memorable Songs With Rishi Kapoor

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor in a still from Aankhon Mein Kajal Hai (courtesy YouTube)

Neetu Kapoor had a much-needed birthday bash this year as she turned 63. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor were among those who celebrated the event with much furore. The pandemic years have been hard on Neetu Kapoor who lost her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor last year. But the next generation knew how to cheer up the lady who had stolen hearts in her heydays with her smile and flip of the hair. Here's to the charm of Neetu Kapoor as she stepped alongside Rishi Kapoor in these musical numbers. We have picked some of their best songs to celebrate her birthday.

1) Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (Khel Khel Mein)

From our parents' picnic days to our school musicals, this song has many fans, both young and old. The peppy number shows a cute Neetu Kapoor dancing in a blue minidress beside a youthful Rishi Kapoor.

2) Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge (Khel Khel Mein)

This sweet and tangy number never loses its charm as it celebrates the love between these supercharged stars and partners in real life.

3) Humne Tumko Dekha (Khel Khel Mein)

We've been hearing a remix version of this song in Google ads lately and it dates back to the days when Rishi Kapoor, in his rockstar avatar, tried to coax Neetu Kapoor in his love on and off the sets.

4) Tere Chehre Se Nazar Nahi (Kabhi Kabhie)

The pair had many supple romantic songs together and this is one of them. Watch the song here.

5) Aankhon Mein Kajal Hai (Doosra Aadmi)

This number shows the duo playfully cajoling each other in a hilly garden. The setting could be a cliche of its times but the song and the two brought a spark to the scene.

6) Nazron Se Keh Do (Doosra Aadmi)

We have another song in this list from the film Doosra Aadmi. It was shot on snow-clad mountains. Their youthful romance stole many hearts.

7) Tera Phoolon Jaisa Rang (Kabhi Kabhie)

Another playful number by the duo sent many hearts tickling with the joys of the first flush of love and teasing.

Happy Birthday, Neetu Kapoor.