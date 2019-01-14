On Makar Sankranti, Madhuri Dixit Wishes Fans With A Million Dollar Throwback Pic

Madhuri Dixit with her children (Image courtesy madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit took a trip down the memory lane and fished out a million dollar photo from the family photo archive to wish her fans on Makar Sankranti. The 51-year-old actress shared a candid photo on Instagram featuring herself with her sons Arin and Raayan Nene from when they were very young. The kites in the background suggest that the throwback picture shared by Madhuri Dixit had been taken during the Makar Sankranti festival. "Just saw this old picture while scrolling through my phone gallery and it brought a smile on my face! Can't put in words how much I love celebrating festivals with my kids and family. Wishing you all a Happy Makar Sankranti. Have a great time with your loved ones and may you all stay blessed, forever," Madhuri Dixit captioned the picture.

Madhuri Dixit married Dr Shriram Madhav Nene in 1999 and the couple welcomed their first child Arin in 2003. Born in 2005, Raayan Nene is two years Arin's junior.

Madhuri Dixit is a fan of throwback memories and often delights her fans with priceless photos. Remember the throwback picture Madhuri shared from the sets of 1989 film Ram Lakhan, featuring the film's cast - Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal and others? Or an old photo of herself from what appeared to be from the sets of 2000 film Pukar?

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on Oct 4, 2018 at 2:48am PDT

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit has come on board for Karan Johar's film Kalank, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. She is also part of Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal starring Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi among others.