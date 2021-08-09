On Maanayata Dutt's Workout Post, Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Drops This Comment

Maanayata Dutt in a still from her video. (Image courtesy: maanayata)

Maanayata Dutt's latest entry on Instagram will give you fitness goals. Maanayata, on Monday, posted a video of herself working out in the gym and sent her fans into a tizzy. She looks pretty in a black sports tee and black tights, which she paired with pink sports shoes. Sharing the video, Maanayata Dutt wrote: "Monday motivation." Reacting to her clip, her husband and actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his former wife Richa Sharma, Trishala Dutt, dropped heart-eye emojis in the comments section. Many fans also dropped comments comprising fire and red heart icons. Take a look at Maanayata Dutt's post here:

Sanjay Dutt was previously married to Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996. Their daughter Trishala stays with her grandparents in the USA. The actor and Maanayata got married in 2008. They are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra.

In June, Maanayata Dutt trended for days on social media after she posted a video of herself doing cable cross-overs. Here's the post we are talking about:

Last month, on Sanjay Dutt's birthday, Maanayata posted a loved-up picture of themselves and wished him in the most adorable way on social media. "Wishing you a day of happy moments and a year of happy days...wishing you love, peace, health and success," she wrote and added: "May God always play in your team and continue to bless you with the courage and the fighting spirit that you have in your life... love you."

In terms of work, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Sadak 2, which released last year on Disney+Hotstar. His upcoming films are KGF: Chapter 2, Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Shamshera and Prithviraj.