On Jaya Bachchan's 70th Birthday, Warm Wishes From Sonam Kapoor And Other Stars

Happy Birthday Jaya Aunty! Your energy and compassion are second to none and I wish you an absolutely fantastic birthday.

Lots of love pic.twitter.com/o6nlzXgeyU — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 9, 2018

@SrBachchan Salgirah mubarak #Jaya Bachchan.Your diploma film at FTII Suman is the reason I joined the film industry. Thanku.Jeete Raho Khush raho.Bahut saara pyar — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 8, 2018

Actress Sonam Kapoor, Esha Deol and veteran actress Shabana Azmi sent warm wishes to Jaya Bachchan, who turned 70 today (April 9). Sonam Kapoor posted a beautiful black and white picture of Jaya Bachchan on Twitter and captioned it, "Happy birthday, Jaya aunty! Your energy and compassion are second to none and I wish you an absolutely fantastic birthday. Lots of love," while Esha Deol shared a throwback picture of them on Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most elegant, dignified and loving woman I know... "I love you like my own mother" #majorthrowback #myfirstshoot #jayabachchan." Jaya Bachchan had played Esha Deol's mother-in-law in latter's debut filmHere's what Sonam Kapoor and Esha Deol posted on Twitter:Veteran actress Shabana Azmi posted a heartwarming wish for Jaya Bachchan on Twitter. She revealed Jaya Bachchan's 'diploma film in FTII' is the reason why she 'joined film industry.' Ms Azmi wrote on Twitter, "@SrBachchan#JayaBachchan. Your diploma film at FTIIis the reason I joined the film industry. Thank you.." Theactress celebrated her birthday with husband megastar Amitabh Bachchan and children Abhishek and Shweta at the 'stroke of midnight hour.' Mr Bachchan penned a heartfelt blog , which read, "At the stroke of the midnight hour the greetings and wishes and calls and the feeding of sweetmeats; the gifting of love and togetherness and the welcoming of the lady on her 70th...!! She be wife and Mmther... and she be with her 'progress report.' Feelings and love delivered... writings of occasion hand written on card... the gratitude of the special day and spending the time with all about, reminiscing. Quiet... still and intimate... the best way to bring in a remembrance and the passage of time over the year gone by." Big B also shared a picture of Ms Bachchan being sandwiched between their children.Mr and Mrs Bachchan have been featured together in more than 11 films includingand. They were last seen together in 2016 filmheadlined by Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.