On Jaya Bachchan's 70th Birthday, Warm Wishes From Sonam Kapoor And Other Stars

Highlights
- "I wish you an absolutely fantastic birthday," wrote Sonam Kapoor
- "I love you like my own mother," wrote Esha Deol
- Jaya Bachchan played Esha's mother-in-law in her debut film
Here's what Sonam Kapoor and Esha Deol posted on Twitter:
Happy Birthday Jaya Aunty! Your energy and compassion are second to none and I wish you an absolutely fantastic birthday.— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 9, 2018
Lots of love pic.twitter.com/o6nlzXgeyU
Happy birthday to the most elegant,dignified and loving woman I know... " I love u like my own mother " #majourthrowback#myfirtshoot#jayabachchan@bachchan@juniorbachchanpic.twitter.com/QgReGKEjbG— Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) April 9, 2018
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi posted a heartwarming wish for Jaya Bachchan on Twitter. She revealed Jaya Bachchan's 'diploma film in FTII Suman' is the reason why she 'joined film industry.' Ms Azmi wrote on Twitter, "@SrBachchan Salgirah Mubarak #JayaBachchan. Your diploma film at FTII Suman is the reason I joined the film industry. Thank you. Jeete raho khush raho. Bahut saara pyar."
@SrBachchan Salgirah mubarak #Jaya Bachchan.Your diploma film at FTII Suman is the reason I joined the film industry. Thanku.Jeete Raho Khush raho.Bahut saara pyar— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 8, 2018
Mr and Mrs Bachchan have been featured together in more than 11 films including Abhimaan, Sholay, Mili, Silsila and Zanjeer. They were last seen together in 2016 film Ki & Ka headlined by Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.