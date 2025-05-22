Viral: Shikhar Pahariya's Reaction To Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Cannes Look Is Brimming With Love

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Janhvi Kapoor attended Cannes for the screening of her film, Homebound. She wore a custom white saree by Dipetsa, showcasing a wet look aesthetic. The actress completed her outfit with an off-shoulder blouse and emerald jewelry

Janhvi Kapoor made her first Cannes appearance this year for her upcoming film, Homebound. After captivating fans with her Tarun Tahiliani outfit and backless Anamika Khanna number, the actress flaunted a dripping saree look in her latest Instagram post.

Janhvi wore a custom white saree from the shelves of London-based label Dipetsa, known for its "wet look" aesthetic.

Draped to resemble fabric soaked in water, the saree gave off perfect mermaid-core energy. The actress paired the drapery with a matching off-shoulder blouse and completed the look with an emerald necklace and earrings.

Reacting to the post, Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya commented in French, "Ma déesse, tu illumines la nuit,' which translates to "My goddess, you light up the night."

Janhvi Kapoor was joined by her sister Khushi, BFF Orry, and boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at the French Riviera. The group attended Homebound's screening at Cannes. Pictures from their outing in the city also emerged online.

The images featured the trio with filmmaker Karan Johar. They were dressed in their casual best as they posed for the camera, flashing their bright smiles.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Shikhar Pahariya shared a special carousel celebrating the incredible women in his life. And it featured pictures of his girlfriend, Janhvi Kapoor.

In the caption, he wrote, "And from Janhvi – a woman who defies every expectation, whose fire refuses to dim – I learnt to be unshaken. In a world that constantly tries to mould women and tell them who they should be, she carries a rare determination – the kind that doesn't break under scrutiny, doesn't bow to pressure.”

Shikhar added, "She loves fiercely, dreams boldly, and proves, every single day, that resilience isn't about surviving-it's about thriving."

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. The couple made their relationship Instagram official on Janhvi Kapoor's birthday in 2023.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan.