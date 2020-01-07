On Irrfan Khan's Birthday, 'Angrezi Medium' First Look Is Our Return Gift

Irrfan Khan from Angrezi Medium (courtesy maddockfilms)

Actor Irrfan Khan celebrated his 53rd birthday on Wednesday and his special day was made all the more memorable by the makers of Angrezi Medium, his upcoming film. Maddock Films, the production house for Angrezi Medium, shared the first look of Irrfan Khan on the morning of his birthday and attached an adorable birthday wish for him. The makers also dropped the release date of the film. "Happy birthday to one of our finest. As his birthday treat to all of you we will be giving you Angrezi Medium in March 2020. This isn't the cherry on the top, it's the cherry, the icing, the entire cake! Love and light." Here's Irrfan Khan's first look from Angrezi Medium:

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a spin-off of Irrfan Khan's 2017 film Hindi Medium and also stars Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madaan in key roles. The cast of the film also includes actors such as Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Zakir Hussain.

Kareena Kapoor, who plays the role of a cop named Naina in Angrezi Medium, described Irrfan Khan as the "biggest Khan" in an interview with IANS: "I have worked with all the Khans - Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir and Saif. But for me, it is an honour and privilege to work with Irrfan Khan... He is the pioneer, one of the finest actors among all the Khans if I may say, and he is the biggest Khan for me."

Director Homi Adajania wrapped Angrezi Medium with a thank you-note to Irrfan Khan in a heart-felt post: "Irrfan Khan, you are incredible ... and you're a decent actor as well. I love you more than I know how to say. Thank you to my crew and cast for not letting the odds stack up against us. I truly believe that our collective positivity and celebration of life allowed us this."

Angrezi Medium, which was earlier supposed to release in December this year, will now hit screens in March this year.