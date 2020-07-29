On International Tiger Day, Soha Ali Khan Shares A Special Post. Pic Inside

Soha Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi )

Soha Ali Khan celebrated International Tiger Day in her own special way on Wednesday. The actress made a trip down memory lane and shared a priceless black and white picture of her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was also known as "Tiger" for his outstanding cricket skills. In the photo, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who captained Team Indian to win the their first Test series overseas against New Zealand in 1968, can be seen hitting a shot with a bat on the field. Sharing the picture, Soha Ali Khan captioned it like this: "After all, it is International Tiger Day!"

Take a look at her post here:

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was the eighth nawab of Pataudi between 1952 and 1971. At 21, he became the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, setting a world record for the youngest Test captain at that time. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married actress Sharmila Tagore in 1969. The couple welcomed son Saif Ali Khan, who is also an actor, in 1970, daughter Saba, who is now a jewellery designer, in 1976 and Soha Ali Khan in 1978. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died in 2011.

Coming back to Soha Ali Khan, she has worked in films such as Pyaar Mein Twist, Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, Tum Mile, Tera Kya Hoga Johnny and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Soha married actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015 after dating for a few years and they welcomed daughter Inaaya Naumi in September 2017.