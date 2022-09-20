How Janhvi Kapoor Preps For A Friday Night Out With 'Extroverted Friends Screaming'

A still from the video. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor loves to try her hand at new Instagram trends and her latest post proves it. On Tuesday, she posted a transition Reels featuring herself and her friend Muskan Chanana as introverts getting ready for a Friday night party after being “screamed at” by her “extroverted friends.” The clip shows Janhvi and her friend entering the frame dressed in bathrobes.After the trending Reels audio – “And, why aren't you in uniform?” – plays in the background, they are seen moving away from the camera and transitioning into party mode. Janhvi looks chic in an ivory mini corset dress. Sharing the clip, the actress captioned it, “All our extroverted friends screaming at us on a Friday night” and singled out her friend Orhan Awatramani as that “extroverted” person. Well, Orhan didn't miss the special mention. He rushed to the comment section and wrote, "I am literally the only extroverted friend."

Here is the Janhvi Kapoor post we are talking about:

Janhvi Kapoor's goofy Reels arrived after she updated her Instagram family with pictures of herself in the same mini dress. For the caption box, she picked lines from Drake's song Passionfruit and wrote, “Passionate from miles away, passive with the things you say.”

Janhvi Kapoor's friends and family were quick to react to her stunning images. Janhvi's aunt Maheep Kapoor and designer Manish Malhotra dropped fire emojis in the comments.

Janhvi Kapoor's Reels game is strong. Remember when she mimicked Rupali Ganguly's famous “Aapko Kya” dialogue from the show Anupamaa with her friends? It was super fun.

In case you haven't seen this Reels yet, check it out now:

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak, a remake of the Marathi hit Sairat. She co-starred with Ishaan Khatter. Her next project was Netflix's anthology Ghost Stories, which featured her in the Zoya Akhtar-directed segment. She was last seen in Good Luck Jerry, which premiered on Disney+Hotstar this July. Next in line is Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.