On Fahadh Faasil's Birthday, Prithviraj And Dulquer Salmaan Send Best Wishes

Happy birthday, Fahadh Faasil! As the Malayalam actor turned 38, his family and friends from the industry flooded social media with adorable greetings for him. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has worked with Fahadh in the National Award-winning film Indian Rupee and in the 2014 film Money Ratnam, shared a family photo to wish him on social media. The pictures features Prithviraj posing with his wife, Fahadh and the latter's wife Nazriya Nazim. He wrote: "Happy birthday, Shanu!" Actor Dulquer Salmaan also wished his childhood friend in a really special way. He posted a picture of himself and Fahadh Faasil and wrote: "Happiest birthday, Shanu! For some reason, none of us seem to take pictures together when we hang out."

"It's been an amazing journey for us from being friends as kids and through college and to now being actors in the same industry we looked upto. As always, we root for you and love Nachu and you like family. Hope this is as special a birthday as can be amidst all that is going on," he added.

Take a look at Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan's posts here:

Fahadh Faasil's wife Nazriya Nazim, who is also a prominent actor in the Malayalam film industry, shared loved-up photos of themselves and wished her husband in the sweetest way possible on Instagram. "Dear Shanu, I thank Allah every day that you were born. All the words in this world are not enough for me to tell you how much you mean to me. You have all my heart. There is not one thing I would change about you....(I know that's not what you think and thank god you are not on social media reading my cheesy lines) but really ...not one thing I would change about you. The way you are is so real...Oh my god I love it," read an excerpt from her post.

Read her full post here:

Fahadh Faasil will next be seen in Mahesh Narayanan's Malik.