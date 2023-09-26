On Dev Anand's 100th Birth Anniversary, Saira Banu Remembers The Actor As 'Shy, Withdrawn'

Image was shared by Saira Banu. (courtesy: sairabanu)

It is the birth centenary of Dev Anand and veteran actress Saira Banu has summed up knowing and working with the legendary actor in a beautiful post. The Padosan star began her elaborate post by wishing Dev Anand on his 100th birthday and went on to recall her family's interaction with the Hare Rama Hare Krishna actor over the years. In her extensive post she wrote, "In the 1955 film “C.I.D" Dev Saab wanted to cast my mother Naseemji but at that time Sultan bhai and I were schooling in London and she had to be there with us, so she declined. Shakilaji did the same role. A similar thing happened in the 1958 film “KAALA PAANI” where Naseemji's role was then played by Nalini Jaywant. Sahib had described her as the “Greatest Actress” he ever worked with”. We the family knew Dev Saab as an effervescent and friendly guy who loved all of us, be it Sahib, Naseemji, and myself. His favourite punch line was “Hey”! We must meet” but that happened infrequently."

Talking about the working relation she shared with the actor-director, Saira Banu said, "For Shankar Mukerji's “PYAAR MOHABBAT” Saab and I were filming on a huge ship from Bombay to Aden, shooting on board songs, romantic and comedy scenes with a houseful of foreigner Tourist laden Europeans. The journey was for a couple of days and we were to finish our work in that time. Now, would you believe it, he was so withdrawn of this crowd of foreigners that on the first day he wanted to get accustomed to the idea of them being out there. He was a shy, withdrawn person Dev Saab, he felt he had to get used to the faces of the crowd before starting the work. “Shankar I have to relax and get used to the faces of these foreigners!”

Recalling how she eased Dev Saab for a scene in the film, Saira Banu wrote, "He was a shy, withdrawn person Dev Saab, he felt he had to get used to the faces of the crowd before starting the work. “Shankar I have to relax and get used to the faces of these foreigners!”The next day Shankarji and I ventured into his cabin and talked to him. I said, look you have to pick me up and throw me into the swimming pool and times running out soon, the ship will land at Aden in a days time and we must pack up! I got him out and it was smooth sailing since then."

Did you know Saira Banu was offered a role in the 1965 film Guide? Revaling it in her post, she wrote, "Fortunately Dev Saab would always forward a role to me in his film, one good example was “GUIDE” for which Ted Danielwski came to my mother's Nepean Sea Road House at ‘Sea Belle' to ask me for the film. At that time I was to do Mehboob Khan's ‘HABBA KHATOON” , the story of the Kashmiri poetess and the role of Yusuf Chak, the Kashmiri prince was to be played by Sahib. This was my priority and so I had to decline “GUIDE”. I am happy about this because I feel I would have been too young to do this role. Similarly I could not do “TEEN DEVIYAAN” or “JEWEL THIEF."

Saira Banu signed off with a promise of sharing another such anecdote about Dev Anand tomorrow as she wrote, "Now, there's another funny incident with Dev Saab, I will write about it tomorrow."

See Saira Banu's post for Dev Anand:

On the 100th birth anniversary of Dev Anand, Zeenat Aman has shared a special Instagram post to pay her heartfelt tribute to the legendary star. She has shared two throwback pictures. While the first frame was a still from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, the second photo is from Heera Panna, released in 1973.

As per Zeenat Aman, Dev Anand was "stylish, suave, prolific, a dynamo beyond compare, and generosity of talent". She added, "He [Dev Anand] sparked careers (mine included), brought together creative heads, and made films that resonated across generations. It gladdens my heart to see his legacy honoured an entire century since his birth. In recent days, I've been overwhelmed with requests for comments about him but there is little to add to what I've already said."

Zeena Aman also spoke about the three-part Instagram series that she shared earlier in April this year. She said, "Though I posted a three-part series about him just a few weeks ago, I can't resist the nostalgia of these two frames from our earliest films together. They will be instantly recognisable to my older followers, but I am not so sure about you younger lot." Reacting to the post, Sanjay Kapoor commented: "Iconic film...iconic picture." Chitrangda Singh dropped a series of heart-eye emojis in the comments.

This is the post we are talking about:

Dev Anand was one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, who even directed and produced several films. He is remembered for his work in Guide, Johny Mera Naam, Jewel Thief, Kala Pani, Baazi, Paying Guest, Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Des Pardes.