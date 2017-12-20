On Bill Gates' Best Of 2017 List, Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Highlights Bill Gates listed "amazing moments of hope and progress" Akshay's film educated audiences about sanitation challenge Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also stars Bhumi Pednekar

1/ There's no denying that 2017 was a really tough year... but it also delivered some amazing moments of hope and progress. Here are some inspiring tweets that you may have missed... — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

2/ On May 18, 2017, Edwardo Sanchez tweeted that he was the first person in his family to graduate from college. Congratulations, Edwardo! https://t.co/V5uzWQAc75 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

3/ "Toilet: A Love Story," a Bollywood romance about a newlywed couple, educated audiences about India's sanitation challenge. https://t.co/TIRRmcamLy — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

4/ In June, the WHO certified that Bhutan and Maldives had eliminated measles. https://t.co/WdhAHIhs7A — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

5 /2017 World Food Prize winner @akin_adesina will use his prize money to establish a fund to provide grants to African youth involved in agriculture. https://t.co/20S5KznAhX — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

6/ The New York Times reported that doing good for others helps those who give as well as those who receive. https://t.co/dWMpvXXtpP — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

7/ A new sport caught on in schools to encourage students to read. It's called #extremereading. https://t.co/hXtnVIuhfF — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

8/ Here's my own extreme submission to the challenge. #extremereadingpic.twitter.com/z6Uk1cM5Cq — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

9/ These tweets made me feel better about 2017 and more optimistic about the new year. I hope they make you feel more hopeful, too. What tweets inspired you this year? — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017