On Bill Gates' Best Of 2017 List, Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

"There's no denying 2017 was a really tough year... but it also delivered some amazing moments of hope and progress," Bill Gates prefaced his list. "These tweets made me feel better about 2017 and more optimistic about the new year."
Here is Bill Gates' round up of the best of 2017:
1/ There's no denying that 2017 was a really tough year... but it also delivered some amazing moments of hope and progress. Here are some inspiring tweets that you may have missed...— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017
2/ On May 18, 2017, Edwardo Sanchez tweeted that he was the first person in his family to graduate from college. Congratulations, Edwardo! https://t.co/V5uzWQAc75— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017
3/ "Toilet: A Love Story," a Bollywood romance about a newlywed couple, educated audiences about India's sanitation challenge. https://t.co/TIRRmcamLy— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017
4/ In June, the WHO certified that Bhutan and Maldives had eliminated measles. https://t.co/WdhAHIhs7A— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017
5 /2017 World Food Prize winner @akin_adesina will use his prize money to establish a fund to provide grants to African youth involved in agriculture. https://t.co/20S5KznAhX— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017
6/ The New York Times reported that doing good for others helps those who give as well as those who receive. https://t.co/dWMpvXXtpP— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017
7/ A new sport caught on in schools to encourage students to read. It's called #extremereading. https://t.co/hXtnVIuhfF— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017
8/ Here's my own extreme submission to the challenge. #extremereadingpic.twitter.com/z6Uk1cM5Cq— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017
9/ These tweets made me feel better about 2017 and more optimistic about the new year. I hope they make you feel more hopeful, too. What tweets inspired you this year?— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, received mixed reviews but was praised unanimously for its theme, which highlighted the need to build toilets in India, particularly rural India. The focus on sanitation meshed with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
We can give Bill Gates a heads up for 2018 - Akshay Kumar's new film PadMan shines a light on menstrual hygiene and spotlights A Murugunantham, the inventor of a low-cost sanitary napkin making machine. Put that on your list next year, Mr Gates.