On Babita's 73rd Birthday, Adorable Wishes From Kareena And Karisma Kapoor

Happy Birthday Babita! Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor wished their mother Babita in the sweetest way possible. For her mom's birthday, Kareena rummaged through dust-caked albums and fished out a priceless throwback picture of her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita. In the picture, Randhir Kapoor and Babita can be seen holding their hands as they pose for the camera. Sharing the throwback picture, the Jab We Met actress referred to her mother as the "queen" and wrote, "Happy birthday queen." While Kareena dug out a throwback picture, Karisma chose a relatively recent picture to wish Babita. The Mentalhood actress shared a picture featuring mom Babita and sister Kareena, where the trio can be seen posing for the camera. In the picture, Babita, flanked by her two daughters, can be seen smiling with all her heart. Sharing the picture, Karisma wrote, "Happy birthday mom. We are missing spending your birthday with you."

Within minutes of posting, Karisma and Kareena's posts were flooded with wishes from their friends and fans. Reacting to Kareena's post, Amrita Arora dropped heart emoticons. Designer Manish Malhotra wrote "happy birthday Babita ji" and dropped heart emoticons on Karisma's post.

Babita got married to Randhir Kapoor in 1971. They welcomed their first child Karisma Kapoor in 1974 and Kareena Kapoor in 1980.

Babita was among the top crop actresses in the seventies and she is best-known for her roles in films such as Kab? Kyoon? Aur Kahan?, Bikhare Moti, Raaz, Kal Aaj Aur Kal and Aulad among others. She was last seen in the 1973 film Sone Ke Hath.