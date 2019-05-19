On Anil And Sunita Kapoor's Anniversary, Actor Celebrates 46 Years Of Togetherness With An Aww-Dorable Post

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor celebrate 35 years of marriage (courtesy Instagram)

On the occasion of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's wedding anniversary, the couple shared adorable posts on their Instagram accounts wishing each other on their special day. Anil and Sunita Kapoor are together from last 46 years and today they completed 35 years of marriage. They were dating each other for 11 years before they got married to each other in the year 1984. Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are parents of three children- Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. The Kapoor family often shares special notes on their social media for each other during special occasions. Earlier this month, their daughter Sonam Kapoor completed one year of her marriage with Anand Ahuja and almost the entire family had shared posts wishing the couple on their first wedding anniversary.

Anil Kapoor shared a charming note on Instagram for his wife Sunita Kapoor along with a picture of them together. In the post, Anil Kapoor expressed how grateful he is to have his wife by his side and that he cannot wait to spend another 46 years with her. In the post, he wrote: "The best thing that ever happened to me is you. Our life together has been one big adventure & through it all, you were my love, are my love & will be my love till my last breath. Your love & support is the reason for who and what I am. Thank you for the best 11 years of dating & 35 years of marriage! I can't wait to spend the next 46 with you! Happy Anniversary, Sunita Kapoor! Love you!"

Sunita Kapoor too shared a post for Anil Kapoor on their 35th anniversary. She, in her post, expressed how they have shared good and bad times together being with each other. Expressing about their togetherness she wrote: "Sharing the good times, bearing the hard times, trusting in love to show us the way. Laughing and living, trusting and forgiving. Together forever, side by side, day by day and the years have flown."

Sonam Kapoor shared an throwback picture of her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor and called her mother Sunita "yin" to her dad Anil's "yang." She even called them "pure magic." She captioned the picture by writing: "Mom, you are the yin to Dad's yang. He lights up your eyes like no one else. The two of you are pure magic together. I wish you both a very Happy Anniversary, here's to many more magical 'Lamhe'! Love you. #CoupleGoals #Lamhe."

Anil and Sunita Kapoor's second daughter reposted an Instagram story, which is originally shared by Sunita Kapoor and the post showed the card and gifts that she had sent wishing her parents on their special day. Anil Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor also shared a picture of the couple on his Instagram story and wished them.

Happy Anniversary, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor!

