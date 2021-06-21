On Ananya Panday's Birthday Post For Mom Bhavana, Fabulous Comments From These Bollywood Wives

Ananya with mom Bhavana Panday (courtesy ananyapanday)

Highlights Ananya shared an adorable birthday wish for mom

"If love had a face, it would be yours," she wrote

"Happy birthday Mama, love you for life," she added

Happy birthday, Bhavana Panday! The fabulous Bollywood wife cut her birthday cake on Monday and her special day was made all the more special by her daughter, actress Ananya Panday. The Student Of The Year 2 actress wished her mother with an adorable birthday greeting on Instagram. Ananya shared a bunch of photos, in which she and her mom Bhavana Panday can be seen twinning in white. "If love had a face, it would be yours. Happy birthday Mama, love you for life," Ananya captioned her post. In the comments section, Bhavana Panday's friends Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor dropped kisses and the red hearts. Bhavana, Seema and Maheep featured together in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives along with Neelam Kothari.

Here's how Ananya Panday wished mom Bhavana on her birthday:

Bhavana Panday's birthday arrived just a day after Father's Day, when Ananya wished dad Chunky Panday with a throwback album. Ananya made a reference to Chunky Panday's dialogue from the Housefull films and said: "Coolest there ever was, coolest there will ever be (and imma not jokin' about that). Happy Father's Day Papa, love you the most."

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in 2020 movie Khaali Peeli. She made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019 and has also featured in films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her upcoming projects include Liger, in which she co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya Panday also has a film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi lined up, which is being directed by Shakun Batra.