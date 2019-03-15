On Alia Bhatt's Birthday, Mom Soni Razdan And Dad Mahesh Bhatt Share Adorable Posts

Alia Bhatt in a throwback video shared by Mahesh Bhatt. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Sunshine mixed with a bit of magic," wrote Mahesh Bhatt Mahesh Bhatt will direct Alia Bhatt in Sadak 2 "Keep shining," Soni Razdan captioned her post

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt spilled Alia Bhatt's birthday celebration on social media with adorable posts for their daughter. Mahesh Bhatt shared an adorable throwback video, in which he can be seen talking on the phone while baby Alia plays happily seated on his belly. "Some memories do not wither with time. Happy birthday, Alia," he captioned it. The filmmaker, who will direct Alia for the first time in upcoming film Sadak 2, also shared a picture from her midnight bash and wrote: "Sunshine mixed with a bit of magic. Happy birthday, Alia." Soni Razdan shared a picture from the party too and wrote: "Happy, happy birthday sweet Alia... your light is shining brighter each day... Wish you all the light love and the bestest best of the rest in your life. Keep shining. Love you."

Here are the adorable posts for Alia Bhatt posted by her parents on Instagram:

Recently, Alia Bhatt talked about bonding with her father Mahesh Bhatt on television show Starry Nights 2.Oh. Alia Bhatt said that Mahesh Bhatt was hardly around when she was a child and their "real friendship" started when she entered the film industry. "For me, he was always like a celebrity who would walk in to the house... But after a couple of years, he made sure he spent some time with us, played board games. The real friendship started when I entered the Bollywood industry and I understand how it must have been for him. It is such a consuming job," she had said.

Alia Bhatt, 26 today, celebrated her birthday surrounded by her family and friends. Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherji, Pooja Bhatt, Akansha and Anushka Ranjan and Masaba attended her midnight birthday party.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.