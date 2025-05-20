<i>OMG 3</i>: Akshay Kumar And Amit Rai Are Currently Brainstorming On Several Ideas For The Third Instalment

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Akshay Kumar's first release of 2023 was "Kesari Chapter 2." He recently finished shooting the horror-comedy "Bhoot Bangla" in Kerala. Director Amit Rai is developing ideas for "OMG 3" with Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar's first release of this year was Kesari Chapter 2. The film also featured R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the lead.

Akshay wrapped up the shoot for Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla recently. He shared a snippet of a song shoot with Wamiqa Gabbi, which took place in Kerela and was shot over 3 days.

Interestingly, OMG 2 director Amit Rai had also accompanied Akshay Kumar to the shoot.

A close source told Pinkvilla, "Amit Rai had multiple ideas for OMG 3 (Oh My God 3), and he discussed all the plot points with Akshay Kumar throughout the stay. The duo brainstormed on all the ideas and also discussed possible new routes that could be taken in OMG 3. The intent is to continue with the most loved franchise, and take the third part on floors in 2026."

The source further revealed that the the jamming session between Akshay and Amit Rai went very well, the next step is for the director to now come up with a solid draft.

The source added, "Following the success of OMG and OMG 2, the stakes are high and the makers are keen to make a third part. It is a big responsibility, and hence, they are in no hurry to just rush through the process of OMG 3."

While the schedule to begin the shoot for OMG 3 depends on how long it takes to lock in the script, OMG 3 is most likely to go on floors in the latter half of 2026.

As for Akshay Kumar, he also has Housefull 5 releasing this year. He will also begin filming for Priyadarshan's next thriller with Saif Ali Khan in August.



