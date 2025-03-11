Model-Actress Olivia Culpo Announces Pregnancy With Christian McCaffrey

Model and actress Olivia Culpo announced she is expecting her first baby with Christian McCaffrey. She shared the update on her social media handle.

Alongside photos of Olivia cradling her baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, "next chapter, motherhood," reported E! News.

The news comes after the pair got fans talking when Olivia shared a suggestive photo buried within an Instagram dump posted to Olivia's account on October 14.

The caption read, "A little bit of everything lately"

As one user commented at the time, alongside the eyes emoji, "The picture of Christian touching your stomach," as per the outlet.

The couple's baby news also comes nearly a year after they tied the knot on June 29 at the 150-year-old Watch Hill Chapel in Rhode Island, reported E! News.

For her big day, Olivia wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana ball gown to the ceremony adorned with long sleeves and a button-clad back. To top it all off, she wore a 16-foot lace veil.

"I didn't want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form," she said in an interview earlier, adding, "I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it's complementing me, not overpowering me. There's so much beauty and simplicity."

"I was apprehensive," the 32-year-old admitted in a 2022 Instagram post celebrating their third anniversary. "I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same," reported E! News.

